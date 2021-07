There has always been a lot of misconceptions about Bengalis in general. Everyone thinks we live next to the Gangulys' and eat fish all the time. That's not entirely true. Only some of us do that. But since, you've probably already scrolled down, here's a bunch of stereotypes we need squashed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Alright then, time to go do some of the things that we are stereotypically accused of.