Corporate work often feels monotonous and mundane. Hence, employees take breaks, vacations or parties to decompress.

But how often do you see people doubling up as drivers to meet new people? According to a viral tweet by Nikhil Seth, he shared an intriguing story of a Microsoft employee who works part-time as a Rapido driver on the weekends in order to meet new people.

Nikhil Seth booked a Rapido ride only to discover that his driver was an engineer who works for the position of SDET at Microsoft in Bangalore. He tweeted out:

My Rapido Driver today was an SDET at Microsoft & he told me that he drives just to talk to people and as a hobby on weekends. @peakbengaluru — Nikhil Seth (@NikhilSSeth) July 24, 2022

The post immediately sparked a range of reactions, described as "Peak Bengaluru behavior". Others gave their own interesting cab driver stories. The post has garnered over 3,000 likes.

Once my cab driver said he is a businessman and drives 3-4times a week just because his kids are too busy to talk to him!



Damn!! I was speechless — Saloni Mittal (@whysaloni) July 24, 2022

This could also be a content the guy... I'm a rapido guy.. i met these interesting people.. blah blah.. — Vinod (@Karikevinod) July 24, 2022

You give him 5 stars he will give you a referral pic.twitter.com/FkKr74mIvm — Shresth ⚡ (@ShresthKapoor7) July 24, 2022

If you are thinking of something out-of-the-box, someone from Bengaluru has already thought and executed it perfectly. There are several examples of incidents where professionals working in reputed MNCs in Bengaluru decided to take a breather and find joyful side hustles.