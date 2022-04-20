Cryptocurrency has grabbed the fancy of young Indians. Cryptos have gotten a lot of attention in India thanks to millennial demand. Why not, after all? It is indeed the future's business.

And the currency that promises to bring a revolution can now be spotted on the streets of India. What better place than Bengaluru, India's most advanced city?

Someone spotted a guy in Bangalore selling kulhad chai who has a slate placed on his stall which clearly states 'Crypto accepted here'. 

Bengaluru is rightly called the technological hub and this chai stall is simply a testimony to that.

Bengaluru is just being Bengaluru, and Twitter is on board with that.

Chaiwalas somehow always manage to turn heads. No wait, we're talking about him:

Chaiwala