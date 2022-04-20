Cryptocurrency has grabbed the fancy of young Indians. Cryptos have gotten a lot of attention in India thanks to millennial demand. Why not, after all? It is indeed the future's business.
And the currency that promises to bring a revolution can now be spotted on the streets of India. What better place than Bengaluru, India's most advanced city?
Someone spotted a guy in Bangalore selling kulhad chai who has a slate placed on his stall which clearly states 'Crypto accepted here'.
Just Bangalore things... @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/u6LmSlgrC0— Anurag Basant (@Anurag9292) April 19, 2022
Bengaluru is rightly called the technological hub and this chai stall is simply a testimony to that.
Bengaluru is just being Bengaluru, and Twitter is on board with that.
One chaiwalla at a time🙏🏻🚀 https://t.co/fY75yIQngq— Damo.sol (@NerdPatel) April 20, 2022
callin it the cooking gas fees 💀💀 https://t.co/3VkrsbggUx— abhishek ranjan (@iranjanabhishek) April 19, 2022
In India it is possible only in Bangalore! https://t.co/LmnWiqMoQ4— Crypto Dude (@Dude3333333) April 19, 2022
Another @peakbengaluru moment pic.twitter.com/P0TEjj3F6Z— Rytvik (@rytvikk) April 19, 2022
I read it as CRY PTO, and i was wondering who is crying for PTO . The bangalore thing .— Sir Kazam 🌐💙 (@skpandey) April 20, 2022