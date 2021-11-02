If you work in marketing or brand teams or basically have to work with art teams, you know every instruction has to be specific to the last word. See, a lack of communication can result in a colossal waste of time and worse, humiliation on a much larger scale.

Source: Imgur

That said, I bet, no matter how badly you have messed up at work, you haven't messed up like Bengaluru Police, who seem to have been encouraging stalking with this badly made street sign. 

Naturally, this led to some commotion on Twitter. 

Stop outsourcing your shit to shit agencies, man and pay the art team better!