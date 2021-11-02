If you work in marketing or brand teams or basically have to work with art teams, you know every instruction has to be specific to the last word. See, a lack of communication can result in a colossal waste of time and worse, humiliation on a much larger scale.

That said, I bet, no matter how badly you have messed up at work, you haven't messed up like Bengaluru Police, who seem to have been encouraging stalking with this badly made street sign.

Hello Bangalore Police, please double check the layout and copy when agencies send in designs 🧐😋 pic.twitter.com/EEKxQM6sRy — Vedant Maheshwari (@vedantm_) October 20, 2021

Naturally, this led to some commotion on Twitter.

Evil traffic signboard be like:

FOLLOW SOMEONE HOME pic.twitter.com/fkzEKNlV3X — Pratik Panda (@_PratikPanda) October 20, 2021

Traffic signs shouldn’t be witty, or even need a copywriter. They should be mere instructions literally stated without any puns etc. What is this Indian obsession with making (bad) slogans for everything? — PK (@ThisIsMcNulty) October 21, 2021

Script of 1st half of 90s bollywood movies — ✌️ (@sanchay__) October 20, 2021

An agency purely working on designs for govt. sectors! — Kaustav Kishore (@kaustavk) October 20, 2021

Brought to you buy Joe Goldberg — Hasan Bariawala (@hasanbariawala) October 20, 2021

Stalkers in court: but traffic police told me to do it! — Rationa (@Rationa32) October 21, 2021

Stop outsourcing your shit to shit agencies, man and pay the art team better!