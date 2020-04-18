When India had arguably it's first legitimate roast, courtesy of the erstwhile AIB, things got sticky. The burns were fast, furious, and ruthless. So much so, it got into a whole legal tangle that involved cops and the general public decrying it for obscenity (like a bunch of fools). The controversy doesn't seem to have affected Tanmay Bhat though, who along with Kaneez Surka hosted another online roast recently.

It featured Ashish Shakya, Abish Mathew, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Varun Thakur, Neville Shah, and Pavtra Shetty, and it was a riot!

Watch the video below.

I'd forgotten how fun these were!