Insulting someone is a guilty pleasure for many people out there. We all love trolling people with whom we have unfinished business or people that we simply don’t like. Sometimes, insult is an act of affection for our close ones. Take, for example, the fact that you are the youngest member at home and your family keeps trolling you at times. But it hurts when we are on the receiving end. Isn’t it?

Source: Gfycat

Speaking of insults, Twitter is talking about all the trolling and humiliations that people have come across in movies, shows, or in real life. Many netizens have shared their experiences.

A Twitter user (@Zazamyodor) recently put up a question, asking, “What’s an insult you’ll never forget?”

What’s an insult you’ll never forget? — Zaza Man (@Zazamyodor) April 6, 2023

Here are 25 insulting moments that you should look at:

While some are savage AF, others will make you speechless.

1. When Kabir made fun of Ayesha’s MIL- Dil Dhadakne Do

2. When a WhatsApp conversation turned savage

3. When Chatur met the real Phunsukh Wangdu- 3 Idiots

4. When a Scottish man gave a comeback to an American wife

One of my good friends. (A Scottish lunatic) was arguing once with a group of Americans. & one of the Americans' wives came over screaming abuse at him (She had a massive nose) & Bobby said" Who rattled your fucking cage? If you sneezed at a wedding you'd cut the fucking cake"😱 https://t.co/BxljXGsgKP — Freddy'sNewNightmare (@FreddysNewN2_) April 12, 2023

5. When Geet lashed out at Anshuman on the phone- Jab We Met

this scene from jab we met has a separate fan base pic.twitter.com/1nWS51p1cN https://t.co/7JUYNZJ9jv — qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts) April 11, 2023

6. When Aishwarya Rai schooled an interviewer about living with parents

7. When Max humiliated Prakash in front of his gang- Josh

shah rukh khan as max dias. the insults/curses were nearly the hottest thing pic.twitter.com/b3hPbwNgI9 https://t.co/gPTD9gicEK — navi (@thoughtsofshah) April 12, 2023

8. When Ashutosh Gowariker humiliated Sajid Khan at an award function

9. When Alizeh cursed Lisa and threw her out- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

10. When a Taylor Swift fan gave befitting reply to a troll

11. When Tara used cuss words for a foreigner- Tamasha

deepika cussing gotta be my favourite genre 😍 https://t.co/c9H8xoTbdn pic.twitter.com/dq8W46HVrY — tara (@sarphiriiiii) April 11, 2023

12. When a man got rejected by a girl in college

I asked a girl out in college and she said, “It’s cute you want to date me. When I get a boyfriend, I want him to be just like you. NOT YOU, but just like you.” — Hank Neloms (@MongoSlade64) April 7, 2023

13. When Vaidehi asked Badri about the full form of IIT- Badrinath Ki Dulhania

14. When someone made a comment about a man’s forehead after looking at his profile photo

Someone looked at my profile photo and said "Leave some forehead for the rest of us". — Daniel (@VoteLewko) April 9, 2023

15. When a school girl was named as Abraham Lincoln due to acne on her skin

In school, I had acne on the right side of my face that I guess resembled a side burn. A particularly ruthless kid nicknamed me Abraham Lincoln — Lindsay Bennett (@lindsaybennett) April 10, 2023

16. When someone referred to a Pokemon fan as Pikachu

On a bus and someone said go home pikachu… i thought it was offensive but since I am a pokemon fan I was confused — Pangina Heals (@PanginaHeals) April 10, 2023

17. When someone wore a make-up at work after a long time and co-workers didn’t recognise her

I went through a period of not wearing makeup to work, then one day I decided to make an effort. One of my colleagues looked stunned when I walked in and claimed that they almost didn’t recognise me 👀🤭 — Liana Jacob ܠ̤ܝܐܺܢܺܐ (@LianaJacob) April 7, 2023

18. When a professional was told she wasn’t sophisticated enough to work for a famous newspaper

ADVERTISEMENT Being told by an editor at a very big name newspaper that I was not sophisticated enough to work there.

Honestly, it still haunts. — Amy Resnick (@AmyResnick) April 9, 2023

19. When someone was savagely trolled by his dad

My dad once told me, “Nigga you more useless than a white crayon”



I sat there for an hour like: pic.twitter.com/SdU6kzwpcT — Sarkastik 🔜 💥Dreamcon 2023💥 (@LordSarkastik) April 7, 2023

20. When a mom informed her child about ‘gentle parenting’ and the kid laughed about it

I told my 10 yr old that I was going to start implementing the “gentle parenting” approach to raising her and her siblings. Her response? Laughing obnoxiously and replying, “Good luck with that”. 😭 — Barbara (@barrrberrr2) April 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Here are some more of them:

A girl called me a blueberry one time when I was a kid cause I was a little chubby and had a blue hoodie on. — 優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 (@nijigasakilove) April 8, 2023

Bout of road rage years ago. Jumped out the van to have straightner 👊 and being a little on the large side, the young pup drove off shouting “Fuck off chippy tits”

I was angry and laughing at the same time 🤣🤣😡 — Ozwxm (@Ozwxm2) April 8, 2023

For some reason I spent 100.00 on a Polo like this and a dude said I looked like a police sergeant in the Bahamas. I havent worn that shirt since. pic.twitter.com/9AMg0qswei — Knine🏁🦌 N 6 🏆 (🦌 🧀 ) (@Kninemusic) April 8, 2023

5th grade. Best friend made us sit behind my crush and tell him that I liked him. He said I was ugly. I remember where we were, what I had on and how I felt. Til this day I’ve always thought I was ugly 1st before anything. I was 10. I am now 42. Wheeeew! pic.twitter.com/tAUE4OsKle — Who Dat (@WhoDat8107) April 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT An ex once called me a "wanking twat face".



I didn't even do anything, honest. — Jamie_R (@JRCT70) April 10, 2023

Which one you felt was savage enough to blow your mind?