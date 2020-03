From Yogi Adityanath to Pragya Thakur, a lot of Indian leaders have time and again, provided us with alternative medicines, most of which surprisingly has gaumutra as an ingredient.

So we compiled a list of what different remedies these Indian leaders have suggested over the years to understand the reason behind

If you are reading this and seriously considering trying any of this out, please don't.

Design Credit: Aprajita Mishra