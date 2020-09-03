Times Now anchor Navika Kumar is a household name. Most Indians watch her present the 'news' every evening. So, it's only natural that every now and then, she says or does things that could be considered embarrassing, even for her most ardent followers.

Here's a little list of such things:

1. You guys remember this, don't you? When she asked actor Saif Ali Khan to get his toddler on TV but to her dismay, the little Khan was a little busy. Tough break!

Latest on primetime: Taimur is on potty, can't give flying kiss to Times Now viewers. pic.twitter.com/mM6Kaj6JX5 — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) March 27, 2020

2. This is of course, the latest video that has been doing rounds on Twitter. On a day that india's GDP for Q1 of 2020 went down by 23.9%, you would expect news anchors to discuss it. But clearly, 'Rhea Chakraborty's lies' were a priority on this evening.

#RheaLieCaughtOut | @TehseenP, Political Analyst dodges Navika Kumar’s question on SSR case instead speaks on India’s GDP rate. | @thenewshour pic.twitter.com/7pkl1RopXn — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 31, 2020

3. Drama- it's what has been missing lately from Indian newsrooms. In this video, you will find Navika Kumar interrupting her esteemed colleague Rahul Shivshankar in the middle of a LIVE segment. Kumar rushes in with some very important documents that would crack the SSR case wide open.

Watch: Navika Kumar walks-in to the studio with a bag full of MEGA #EXCLUSIVE DOCUMENTS on the alleged DRUG link in the SSR case.



EXPLOSIVE newsbreaks coming your way. Stay tuned to TIMES NOW. | #IndiaForRheaArrest pic.twitter.com/SOTu1TZho6 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 26, 2020

4. This one might have skipped your memories, on account of being in a pandemic, facing a loss of jobs, inflation, rising petrol prices, etc. But, here, we have two of India's most famous news anchors (Sorry Arnab) read out the names of 30 Chinese soldiers that had allegedly died in the Galwan valley clash.

In case, you were wondering, it was from a WhatsApp forward and the names, honestly just sounded a little racist.

This is how @TimesNow anchors @navikakumar and @RShivshankar read out names of 30 Chinese Soldiers after they received a fake WhatsApp forward. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/j9wNppj0X3 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 17, 2020

Damn! Even Fox News ain't got shit on her!