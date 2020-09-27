Family friction is normal, and during the last few months, with everyone cooped up together due to lockdown, things have definitely been getting a little heated. However, a recent incident that's been reported in the news makes me feel like we're living in an article from The Onion.

A 24-year-old woman filed a case in a Bhopal Family Court alleging that her father cheated in a game of ludo, hurting her feelings.

Madhya Pradesh: A 24-year-old woman approaches Bhopal Family Court, alleging cheating by her father in a ludo game. "She said she trusted her father so much & didn't expect him to cheat. We have conducted 4 counselling sessions with her," says Sarita, a counsellor at the court. pic.twitter.com/WDgukJ53Jn — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

According to her, the father broke her trust by cheating, and he should have lost to her in order to make her happy.

The woman said she lost respect for her father as he went on to defeat her. She feels that her father should have lost in the game for the sake of her happiness. After 4 counselling sessions, she now feels positive: Sarita, a counsellor at Bhopal Family Court https://t.co/P9Lbl6iKJB — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

While I would assume that most courts would have dismissed something like this, the Bhopal Family Court arranged 4 counselling sessions for her. They claim she is now happy.

There are way too many questions floating around though - Is this really happening? Why did ANI report this? Has the world gone mental? Unfortunately, there will be no satisfactory answers today. Just accept this as yet another insane part of 2020 and move on.