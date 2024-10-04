When it comes to creative hustles, Bihar seems to take “fake it till you make it” a little too seriously. From fake officers to unbelievable cons, the state has given us stories that could easily pass for Netflix specials. The latest case? A teenager strolling into a police station, dressed as an IPS officer, with a fake gun, and a fake backstory.

Let’s dive into this wild tale and four other times Bihar turned “fake” into an art form.

1. Teen Shows Up as a Fake IPS Officer, Gets Busted

In a bizarre incident straight out of a Bollywood script, a teenager named Mithlesh Kumar Manjhi strolled into a police station in Bihar’s Jamui, dressed as an IPS officer and armed with a fake pistol. Claiming to have been duped of Rs 2 lakh by a man named Manoj Singh who promised him the prestigious job, Mithlesh’s story had all the elements of a thrilling drama. He even alleged that Singh handed him the uniform and sent him on his way to the station like it was no big deal.

But, plot twist. The police investigation revealed that Mithlesh’s whole narrative was probably fabricated. His uncle denied giving him the cash for any shady IPS dealings, although he did confirm handing over funds for more… practical reasons, like house-building and a family wedding. This raised more questions than answers, leaving everyone wondering: was Mithlesh the conman all along?

2. Fake Doctor Performs Surgery with the Help of YouTube, Tragedy Ensues

In a story that makes you question just how far the “fake it” mantra can go, a 15-year-old boy tragically died on September 24, 2024 in Bihar’s Saran district after a so-called ‘doctor’ performed surgery using YouTube as his guide. Krishna Kumar’s family had brought him to Ganpati Hospital after he experienced severe vomiting. Without their consent, the self-styled doctor, Ajit Kumar Puri, decided that surgery was the solution. And how did he prep for the procedure? By watching a YouTube tutorial, of course.

The surgery turned into a nightmare, with Krishna’s condition worsening. The boy was later rushed to Patna but died on the way. The “doctor” and the entire staff disappeared, leaving the family devastated and other patients abandoned. This chilling tale is not just about fake credentials but a heartbreaking loss that shines a light on the dangers of trusting unqualified individuals.

3. Young Man Fakes His Kidnapping for Education Money

In another unbelievable twist, a young man from Bihar’s Kaimur district faked his kidnapping to get money from his father. Desperate for funds to study in Kota, he saw no other way. After leaving home for an exam, he didn’t return, and soon, his family received a call demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh. Interestingly, the caller asked for the money to be deposited directly into the son’s bank account.

According to a report, the police got involved, and after some investigation, they tracked the young man down to Kolkata Railway Station. When confronted, he confessed that the entire kidnapping was a setup. His motive? He wanted money his father had reserved for his sister’s wedding to cover his education expenses. Talk about taking “fake it till you make it” a little too far.

4. Bihar’s Topper Scam: When Grades Come with a Price Tag

Remember Ruby Rai, the infamous Class 12 arts topper from Bihar who claimed that political science teaches cooking? Well, her case was just the tip of the iceberg in the Bihar topper scam that had everyone shaking their heads. The Enforcement Directorate got involved and registered a case against eight government officials, including principals, for allegedly selling marks in board examinations.

The scam unraveled when the government discovered that top officials from the Bihar School Examination Board were involved in some serious grade inflation, tampering with answer sheets and even handing out marks without checking the papers! Reports revealed that in some instances, answers were penned outside the exam centers. In Ruby’s case, a forensic analysis confirmed that someone else had written her exam. When ED dug deeper into the crores involved in this scandal, it was clear that Bihar has a serious problem with faking it when it comes to education.

5. Bihar’s Exam Impersonators: Real-Life Munnabhai Moments

In a plot that feels straight out of a Bollywood classic like Munnabhai MBBS, five men were caught red-handed on July 22, 2024, impersonating candidates during a teacher recruitment exam in Bihar’s Saharsa. These impersonators were arrested at different exam centers while trying to help others cheat their way to success.

As per senior police officer Alok Kumar, the TR3 teacher recruitment exam was held on July 21 amidst strict security. But that didn’t stop Amresh Kumar and Mukesh Kumar from being nabbed at Manohar High School, while Amit Kumar and Praveen Kumar were caught at Zila School. Another accomplice, Sundar Kumar alias Rupesh, was also apprehended at Manohar High School Baijnathpur. All five are now facing police charges and are being sent to judicial custody.

Bihar has served us a platter of outrageous stories that can leave anyone in disbelief. Who knows what they’ll come up with next?