As the years pass by, we tend to appreciate the true meaning of friendship in a more holistic way. After all, human bonds form through combined experiences, though most of us probably can't understand what it feels like to be best-friend-billionaire-buddies.

Bill Gates, however, can. He just posted a video for Warren Buffet's 90th birthday, baking a cake with his face on it while You've Got A Friend In Me plays in the background, and it's totally billionaire BFF goals.

It's a beast of a cake, with dark chocolate, an Oreo lining, and Warren's face masterfully crafted onto the top. Bill also stated that Warren is one of the people who he admires as well as likes, and he taught him what friendship is all about.

Unfortunately, Bill turned off replies on the Twitter post, so we'll never know all the potentially epic reactions there could have been to the video. But judging by the almost 100k likes, it appears many people like watching rich folks make enormous cakes for each other!

Bill Gates ‘baking’ that cake for Warren Buffet’s 90th, is kinda cool. — SHOWLOVE.CO.ZA (@SHOWtibzLOVE) August 30, 2020

*suddenly strong unforseen desire to watch a Bill Gates baking series* https://t.co/sGm33euI89 — Jen Gentleman 🌺 (@JenMsft) August 30, 2020

2020 bill gates: the coronavirus must be destroyed, i'm going to build 7 factories for vaccines knowing we'll only need one



also 2020 bill gates: i'm going to learn how to make an ice cream cake and produce food videos for warren buffett's birthday — Lukas Thoms (@LukasThoms) August 30, 2020

Just watched Bill Gates bake a cake 🎂 lol totally forgot how crazy LinkedIn was. — DIAMOND 🎥 (@_certifieddmnd) August 30, 2020

Ok now I’m craving Oreo and cake after seeing Bill Gates’ video... — Jia Yi Lim (@CharacterLim) August 30, 2020

Bill Gates makes a damn fine cake. https://t.co/J8JhilzdD8 — ClosingBell (@ClosingBellCo) August 30, 2020

I can only think of how much bill gates’ hand double got paid- like is Ambani wanting to make a cake video for his rich friends anytime soon? — Mihir (@mihir_rajamane) August 30, 2020

*20 years from now*



my kid: dad what was it like living through the coronavirus pandemic?

me: well it was really crazy...



*20 minutes later*



my kid: dad i asked about coronavirus, please stop talking about the bill gates ice cream cake — Lukas Thoms (@LukasThoms) August 30, 2020

Whatever your thoughts on the matter, you hae to admit the whole thing's pretty cute.