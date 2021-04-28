There is no doubt about the fact that India is in the middle of a health crisis and everyone wants to get vaccinated to break the chain.

However, it turns out that the wait will be a little longer. Earlier, the government said that all citizens aged 18+ will be eligible for vaccination under Phrase 3 and the registration for the same will start from 00:00 on April 28th 2021, which didn’t happen.

Some people were most definitely frustrated by the portal, while some found the situation too hilarious. Here’s how netizens reacted:

#CoWIN vaccine Reg. not yet open for 18+

govt. be like- pic.twitter.com/yRfTo3Dqgk — Deepanshu Bansal (@deepanshub786) April 27, 2021

#CoWin #CoronavirusIndia#CoronavirusPandemic



Currently registration is allowed for citizen older than 45 years only



People below age 45 : pic.twitter.com/Nd4xf0KYGr — ༒ AddY ༒ (@addy_memer) April 28, 2021

Counted down to vaccine registration day like it's New year's Eve#CoWIN #Vaccinateindia — Malvika Ramani (@Malzuzu) April 27, 2021

I got received OTP message from #CoWin website after 5 min with validity of 3 min🤦



My Mobile to Me pic.twitter.com/tPrNB5lkz7 — Preeti Chaudhary (@HryTweet_) April 24, 2021

#cowin

me after trying multiple times for vaccine registration pic.twitter.com/5kGU9Kwtsa — Deepanshu Bansal (@deepanshub786) April 27, 2021

Its already 8 hrs passed but still #CoWin registration yet to open



*Le 18+ people pic.twitter.com/te8evXdeIU — Avinash Singh 🚩 (@Patriot_Avinash) April 28, 2021

Peeps who knew the Government would screw up and did not open the Cowin app at all, watching #CowinApp trend and going back to sleep peacefully:#CoWin pic.twitter.com/iR3MFY5DIO — Indian Street Bets (@indstreetbets) April 27, 2021

Did you try registering at midnight, as well?