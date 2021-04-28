There is no doubt about the fact that India is in the middle of a health crisis and everyone wants to get vaccinated to break the chain.
However, it turns out that the wait will be a little longer. Earlier, the government said that all citizens aged 18+ will be eligible for vaccination under Phrase 3 and the registration for the same will start from 00:00 on April 28th 2021, which didn’t happen.
Some people were most definitely frustrated by the portal, while some found the situation too hilarious. Here’s how netizens reacted:
Not able to register on cowin app for vaccination.
Waiting for #Cowin OTP
#CoWIN vaccine Reg. not yet open for 18+
govt. be like- pic.twitter.com/yRfTo3Dqgk
Government:#CoWin
#CoWin #CoronavirusIndia#CoronavirusPandemic— ༒ AddY ༒ (@addy_memer) April 28, 2021
Currently registration is allowed for citizen older than 45 years only
People below age 45 :
You trying to register on cowin.
Meanwhile IRCTC#CoWin #cowinregistration
Waiting for registrations on #CoWin to begin ...
Counted down to vaccine registration day like it's New year's Eve#CoWIN #Vaccinateindia
I got received OTP message from #CoWin website after 5 min with validity of 3 min
My Mobile to Me
#cowin— Deepanshu Bansal (@deepanshub786) April 27, 2021
me after trying multiple times for vaccine registration
Its already 8 hrs passed but still #CoWin registration yet to open
*Le 18+ people
Peeps who knew the Government would screw up and did not open the Cowin app at all, watching #CowinApp trend and going back to sleep peacefully:#CoWin
Indians from midnight trying to register at cowin .
Government-Mitron you are fooled see you after 4 pm
Indians:
Indians:#cowinregistration 😂 #CovidIndia #CoWin #CowinApp #CoronavirusIndia pic.twitter.com/rWaY6Wm8qU
Did you try registering at midnight, as well?