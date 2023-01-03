Instant delivery services are nothing less than a blessing for us. All thanks to Blinkit, Zomato Instant, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, we get our order delivered at our doorstep within a few minutes. These companies are more than just a business-to-consumer space. In fact, their marketing game is quite strong. Engaging, creative, and hilarious. Yep! those are the adjectives for it.

Now, Blinkit (formerly Grofers) has taken its creative marketing to the next level, and this condom advertisement on Twitter is proof of it. The condom ad might hurt all the singles out there.

A Twitter user, @itsshivamsaxena, posted a photo of Blinkit’s billboard that features the condom ad. It reads, “Condoms we can deliver, a partner we can’t.”

The Twitter user, who is seemingly single, tweeted, “Right where it hurts.”

Here’s the post:

Pain relief spray delivered in minutes too 😅 https://t.co/QE5g9vaPyA — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) January 3, 2023

Here’s how other Twitterati are reacting to it:

Dukh

Dard

Peeda https://t.co/y684yFb2qR — Ankit Sekhri (@TheHumbleSexa) January 2, 2023

Par mujhe toh bas pani ke gubbare banake fodne the, itna hurt karke kyu chale gaye bhai :') https://t.co/08Tepm22Kv — nonsensical behaviour (@dhaval_machhar) January 2, 2023

Tinder:

PARTNER

we can deliver,

Loyalty we can't. https://t.co/UwsPgPAz6S — Robin (@mehhurobin) January 3, 2023

Someone should graffiti it with the 'bean bags' number lmao https://t.co/4hVevCIdIQ — Kushagr (@Kushagr142) January 3, 2023

This is why I don't like blinkit @sidposting https://t.co/0IsBA1oJaU — Gagan Yadav (@gags357) January 2, 2023

Zindagi ke saath saath ab delivery wale bhi maze le rahe hain… https://t.co/LqbnAn37x6 pic.twitter.com/ddD5Y4vAYe — Siddhartha Upadhyay (@sidupdy) January 2, 2023

hurt hogya mujhe https://t.co/qoe5SrEcOZ — prishaᵈᶻ | DReam tour era💙🪄 (@prisha_dz) January 2, 2023

Now imagine what if Blinkit partners with Tinder ever? Sone pe suhaaga! Yeah?