In yet another case of white people thinking that the sun, moon and stars revolve around them, Twitter saw a reputed news agency claim that the best Indian food is found in New York City.

The company posted an article on their Twitter page with the caption 'The world's best Indian food is in New York City.' And boy oh boy, desis on the internet couldn't hold themselves back from unleashing some well-seasoned sass and dropping a few words of wisdom on the post.

The world's best Indian food is in New York City https://t.co/KEuhmGEoUz — Bloomberg (@business) July 24, 2021

Here's how people responded to the wild claim.

Oh my! I even entertained the wisp of a thought that the best Indian food in the world might be prepared and served in India. One is now better informed. — Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor (@AdhiamboKE) July 25, 2021

What an brainless article... best indian food is in indian homes made by our mothers, and in indian streets... indian food in NYC must not be having even 10% of that available here — Unbiased Defenestrator (@Dontpushyourluk) July 25, 2021

The best "Indian" food is always in the small nooks & corners in cities & towns in India. — Chirag Wakaskar (@chiragwakaskar) July 25, 2021

Colonialists deciding best Indian food for Indians! — MiLord (@Ennamonadakuthu) July 25, 2021

Have you people collectively shoved your minds in a pestel and ground it to a pulp with a mortar? What's wrong with you? — SK (@SK10940154) July 25, 2021

Of course you forgot to mention there is no such thing as "American food" in New York. Even the burnt meat that is passed off as "steak" came from some age cavemen, forget chop suey, pizza and hamburger. — Chilarai (@chilarai) July 25, 2021

Have you ever explored the possibility that best Indian food might be present in India.



Is India not a part of your definition of 'the world'? — Aniket Vinchurkar (@AniVinchurkar) July 25, 2021

this bobby ghosh is an idiot who hasn't even been to every part of india n yet considers himself to be an expert food critic on india cuisines.

sorry to say this but outside of india, they don't really serve indian food but a poor copy of our food.

a typical coconut. pic.twitter.com/LRO1dxTNTl — Mocking Monk 🇮🇳 (@SachinS45739081) July 25, 2021

Won't even open the link. The headline is nauseating enough.



The best Indian food is in India, dear dimwits. https://t.co/4H46fUaIWl — Abhishek Dwivedi (@Rezang_La) July 25, 2021

Foreign media about Indian food be like : https://t.co/e8LQU2fz58 pic.twitter.com/Kq4OqG6tyH — Kajal (@Agirlhasnofame) July 25, 2021

The *world's* best Indian food is in India. Period. https://t.co/Hr4uO8iA5f — Tarika Vijayaraghavan (@TarikaVR) July 25, 2021

Best American Minds are found in Beijing https://t.co/tm0haBS1E6 — Vijaikumar Ramasamy (@Vijaikumar) July 25, 2021

Coz America is the Centre of this flat earth ❤️ — That's What Seecid (@ThatsWhatSeecid) July 25, 2021

This is not indian food. this is indian restaurant food. Don't joke. — Sanghi Prince🚩 (@SanghiPrince) July 25, 2021

India has the best Bloomberg office. — Champion Of FoE 🇮🇳 (@ChampionFoE) July 25, 2021

Ok. I thought it was in india. Sorry. I wasnt aware. New york is the centre of the Universe. — Erebus (@Erebus_10) July 25, 2021

We know every alien invasion takes place in New York, but this is taking the self-obsession a little too far!