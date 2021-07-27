In yet another case of white people thinking that the sun, moon and stars revolve around them, Twitter saw a reputed news agency claim that the best Indian food is found in New York City. 

The company posted an article on their Twitter page with the caption 'The world's best Indian food is in New York City.' And boy oh boy, desis on the internet couldn't hold themselves back from unleashing some well-seasoned sass and dropping a few words of wisdom on the post. 

Here's how people responded to the wild claim.

We know every alien invasion takes place in New York, but this is taking the self-obsession a little too far!