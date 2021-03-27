Bobby Deol used wireless Bluetooth earbuds way before anyone even thought about launching it.

Lord Bobby using AirPods in 2008 pic.twitter.com/PqwJZ5EHsk — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 8, 2021

Bobby Deol could hack bank accounts way before online banking started in India.

Bobby Sir was hacking bank accounts even before online banking had started in India. Truly Hollywood material. #NaiyoNaiyoDiwas pic.twitter.com/5nNr1yKhyb — Ritesh (@Samba9Firmino) January 27, 2021

Bobby Sir has always been ahead of his time. So much so that back in the 90s he showed us how to do the swab test right.

This still from his 1997 movie Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, where he shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While the scene seemed hilarious at that time, who knew it was peek into our future.

The pic has been shared a lot on Twitter.

Bobby Deol was a pro at Covid testing long before the virus even came into existence. pic.twitter.com/vc3r4rroME — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) January 9, 2021

Because Bobby is a legend https://t.co/PL9y3dp0WZ — Jayadev (@jayadevcalamur) January 11, 2021

All hail lord BOBBY https://t.co/XL5ExB61MN — Ken Adems (@chupkarjabhai) March 27, 2021

He knew it all along https://t.co/2gKHjgPSvh — Gopi Bahu (@GopiBahu6) January 13, 2021

That's like 25 years back! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/3chr1jagd1 — Muktabh Mayank (@muktabh) January 10, 2021

For those who do not remember the scene, in the film, Aishwarya sneezes and Bobby forcefully makes her sneeze for the second time for good luck. He swabs her nose to do that.

Lord Bobby tussi great ho.