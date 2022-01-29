If you've got a filmy keeda, you know that there are some Bollywood movies that are fun and then there are others that are... meh.

But this instagram account knows how to make the best of a bad situation. For every Bollywood movie that's disappointing, they've got a meme that's just as funny.

This page that goes by the name, bollywoodshitposts creates memes on everything Bollywood. And we can't help but laugh out loud.

The page has got 490 posts and over 98k followers at the time of writing this article, and the content is funnier than most Bollywood comedies that we've watched. It also has some funny memes on not-so-good TV shows and you need to see for yourself.

Bhai rests his case.

Remember when Jal was the star, last year?

I mean, DND please!

Dhokla toh banana chahiye tha na?

The best crossover doesn't exis-

Preeti ka svayamvar ft. Bobby Deol

Are you still laughing? Because, we are!