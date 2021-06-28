Who doesn't love an adorable surprise proposal? Especially if you are surrounded by your loved ones.

This 5-year-old turned director and captured his mom's proposal. From the camera angles to the hilarious narration, we can't get over how much we love this video.

Shared by Majically News on Instagram, via: @crafted_by_rosie, this video has the internet falling in love with how cute this little boy is. Especially his 'Boom Shakalaka', which had us laughing with delight.

Watch the video here:

The comments came pouring in as the video garnered over 13 lakh views.

This video now lives in our minds rent free.





All images are screenshots from the video.