If you are tired of staying home or bored, read on. Because this tale of boredom is one for the ages!

Among the many things we do to pass time, this security guard did something we can't wrap our heads around.

A security guard from Russia reportedly ruined a $1 million (Rs 7.47 crore) painting on his first day at work because he was bored.



The painting called 'Three Figures’ (1932-1934) from the Tretyakov Gallery collection was by Anna Leporskaya, a student of Russian avant-garde artist Kazimir Malevich.

The 60-year-old security guard apparently drew eyes with a ball pen on the faces of two figures depicted in the painting (why leave one figure?). And I thought I was the only one dying of boredom.

This is the original image:

And this is what he did to the painting:

The 'Three Figures’ paintings were on display at Yeltsin Centre in the Sverdlovsk Oblast region of west-central Russia. It was sabotaged during an exhibition called ‘The World as Non-Objectivity. The Birth of a New Art.’

The Yeltsin Centre issued a statement and said:

We inform you that during the investigation, the person who painted the eyes on the figures in the painting by Anna Leporskaya was identified – this is an employee of a private security organisation that carries out security activities of the Yeltsin Centre. The damage was done with a ballpoint pen.

The security is fired, and the security company is paying for the restoration of the painting.

It's a relief to know that the State Tretyakov Gallery experts can undo the damage without any long-term damage to the artwork.

The police have started an investigation for vandalism, which comes with a RUB-40,000 (Rs 39,900) fine and a one-year correctional labour sentence.

As per reports, The damage to the painting has been estimated at RUB 250,000 (Rs 2,49,500). Though the cost of the painting is unclear, it was insured with the Alfa insurance company for RUB 74.9 million (Rs 7.47 crore).

