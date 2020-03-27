Well, what's worst than hibernating alone in times of a lockdown, you ask? It's being stranded in your house with your significant other for 24* 21 days. And if you somehow manage to coexist peacefully without ripping each other's heads apart, trust me, you will end up doing something stupidly funny like cutting each other's hair to combat the isolation boredom.

You don't trust me? I have proof. Boyfriends from across the globe take to Twitter to share the disastrous haircuts their girlfriends have given them amidst the lockdown.

Daniel trusted his partner Sophie to give his the experimental haircut of his dreams, a slight faded fade ( shorter at the bottom, longer at the top) . Sophie, however, ended up shaving majority of Daniel's hair. And now, he looks like this:

It’s a good job we’re self isolating, just let Sophie attempt a skin fade and now it looks like I’m about to nuke America pic.twitter.com/AeDjaHMaAb — Daniel Rundle (@DanielRundle) March 25, 2020

Another overly trusting BF Jake showed a picture of the haircut he wanted to his girlfriend and hoped that his hair was short at the back and sides and longer on the top. But his girlfriend got confused and ended up shaving a katori circle at the bottom.

Gave my girlfriend this picture of me last year to go off while she cut my hair (she’s never cut hair before) pic.twitter.com/oTBDMb9mpq — jake (@chirojake) March 25, 2020

Another victim of boredom, Matt a 20-year-old ended up with patchy uneven hair after his girlfriend decided to give him a 'new look'.

Josh very strategically tried to explain the bowl method to hid love interest but the results of his haircut has literally had hi bald from below.

Twitterati from across the globe are either sharing pictures of their haircuts or giving their opinions on how stupid this couple's activity is:

gurll.. wht do we so pic.twitter.com/ct4Wpe6GXQ — Brookma Kondom (@AnKondom) March 26, 2020

Must be some hilarious barnets doing the rounds in houses across places in #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/SPyrrs7ux5 — James Stone (@jmstone27) March 26, 2020

Tfw you realize your girlfriend’s going to have to cut your hair pic.twitter.com/A6vNDpro1b — Rob (@rob_sherwood) March 21, 2020

'My girlfriend offered to cut my hair whilst we're in lockdown' 😂✂️



🎥: @CONTENTbible pic.twitter.com/Na2bfBWkX3 — LADbible (@ladbible) March 25, 2020

Get the rest of your Kurupt FM crew. pic.twitter.com/903MwJDULm — Kabaji Eg 🇰🇪 (@KabajiEgara) March 26, 2020

I'm loving all these failed pictures of girlfriends attempting to cut their boyfriends hair 😂😂 love how creative we're all getting in the lockdown — 🌻💛 (@Perksofapixie) March 26, 2020

These people out here letting their family or girlfriend cut their hair are crazy 👀 ain’t nobody touching my hair but my barber 😂 ima have to stick this quarantine out 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Lukas Flacke ⚡️🤘🏽 (@Luke_Flacke99) March 26, 2020

My girlfriend on the prospect of getting to cut my hair:



Yeah! Why not? What a fun project! — Slick Nic (@NicTweetsSports) March 26, 2020

quarantine day 6: i let my girlfriend cut my hair — ANDY (@yungaverage) March 27, 2020

Well, at least they have a couple of weeks to grow back their hair before they get a chance to step out.