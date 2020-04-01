Since we are all working from home, it is not uncommon for any of us to attend team meetings via Skype. Which can be a pain in itself but you gotta do what you gotta do.

But what if I told you, our meetings cannot hold a candle to the meeting this person just had. While Rach Clegg was on a video conference with her boss, the latter managed to turn herself into a potato due to a filter mishap and couldn't turn back into a person, resulting in her looking like a potato with a face throughout the meeting.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rach (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

Rach's boss Lizet Ocampo, the political director for the American Way can be seen in the picture looking like a potato with very derpy eyes.

The tweet has since gone viral.

I want to congratulate her colleagues that could keep running this meeting under this situation. It would be impossible for me😂 — Esra Alagöz (@esra_fm) March 30, 2020

I was thinking the same thing, I would've been snorting on the ground the whole time 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Neo (@neo_tema) March 31, 2020

How can you do that?! I want to try to turn into a potato tomorrow for my next Team call! — Gianluca Tettamanti #StayAtHome (@capitangian) March 30, 2020

yoooo i'm actually crying rn pic.twitter.com/6KutxIFNZs — jungkook's legs⁷ (@hyejoohobi) March 31, 2020

She’s channeling her inner brittany broski pic.twitter.com/nxkDo9AiPl — Laas (@whatabossislaas) March 31, 2020

To her credit, the potato boss is taking pride in her filter mishap!

I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9 . Potate out. #HASHtag #PotatoBoss https://t.co/OxpidZc921 — LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020

Amidst all the jokes and the potato puns, even Microsoft chimed in!

TOO FUNNY! 😂🥔 — Microsoft (@Microsoft) March 30, 2020

Hats off to potato boss lady. And cheers to her for not firing anyone for posting this online and honestly speaking, I honestly have no idea how they managed to do the entire meeting while reporting back to a potato.