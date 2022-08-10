They say necessity is the mother of invention. Rightfully so. If there's anything that today's youth wants is to fill the hole in their hearts. So, in an outlandish attempt to fix that, Bengaluru launched a portal that provides boyfriends on a hire basis.

Only if they knew bandaids don't fix bullet holes.

All the depressed people in Bangalore I’ve got news for you pic.twitter.com/MdsqY1WQQE — Confusedicius (@Erroristotle) August 9, 2022

Well, now ToyBos can officially play with your feelings.

You know, Bengaluru's that tech friend of yours whom you go to with your relationship problems, and they have an app to solve each one of them.

This over-advanced city has got Twitter shaking its head.

Software engineers in banglore weren't this much happy, since they cleared JEE — Abhishek। अभिषेक।ابھیشیک (@agnosticabhi) August 9, 2022

Is Bangalore the new japan? https://t.co/S2os4XRN0S — Mudit Somani (@thatMarwariGuy) August 9, 2022

What the heck https://t.co/1h7moX00nf — Shivam Manghnani 🇵🇸 (@ShivamHQ) August 9, 2022

Lo bhai techbro tackling important societal problems https://t.co/7Tf2PkXAQc — krishan (@YeoKrishan) August 9, 2022

So, whoever's willing to pay to get played by ToyBoys, can sign up, yeah.