This is it, guys. Capitalism has peaked! Who would have thought you could sell clothes in the name of nostalgia borne out of British colonial rule in India?

Well, British India Asia did. If that name seems abhorent to you, wait till you see why they chose the name.

To quote them and I swear, this isn't one of those dumb satire article I make you click on,

Presenting British India: An Era of Racism, Oppression, Injustice and Nice Outfits

Oh my f**king God! Someone on Twitter called it out and it has been going viral since. All I want to know is what kind of moron thought this was a good way to sell clothes?

my friend came across their store in Bangkok, and to say we were appalled doesn’t even cut it. it’s not satire/memes, this is a Malaysian owned chain with over 40 stores across south east asia, and that tag-line is from their marketing campaign. — san-dhying 😩 (@thehotnri) May 3, 2022

“An era of racism, oppression, injustice and nice outfits” - wtf 😂 https://t.co/uxWoZR62oq — Aditi Mathur Kumar (@adicrazy) May 4, 2022

Glad this brand hasn't decided to enter the Indian market https://t.co/660zO2XPZI — Rahul Jadhav (@iRahulJadhav) May 4, 2022

I cannot believe that they actually built a brand glorifying colonialism and saying that the colonial period was an "immensely rich and magnificent period". https://t.co/K5S7WFq2gP — Suryadeepto Nag/ সূর্যদীপ্ত নাগ (@suryadeeptonag) May 3, 2022

Colonialism has now become a commodity https://t.co/0dUrTyvY62 — sanskriti (@whoreforwonwoo) May 3, 2022

wow someone actually had this idea and ran with it with zero shame https://t.co/jL1o6qFg2g — brokelina dumbersnatch (@twistedSouffle) May 2, 2022

This is one of those times when you see something and wish to fuck you hadn't. https://t.co/v2NEO7leVD — Mr Omneo (@mr_omneo) May 2, 2022

No way these goras can make 200 years of colonialism into a fashion brand 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/8vwp4pz8sI — 🎩 (@ffssuyash) May 2, 2022

Difficulty in finding the right fit? We got just the right famine for you https://t.co/c4gPbxoTPf — Advait Shirali (@shirad_48) May 2, 2022

"goal was to evoke nostalgic memories of the british raj era" bruh. https://t.co/07ekRkhONr — ishi🌷 (@bundleofangst_) May 2, 2022

They managed to capitalise colonialism.... https://t.co/LfSbhrsm7N — S (@araujotiempo) May 2, 2022

There are people who probably got paid a f**kload of money and wrote that and before that there were some other people who thought this was a good idea and poured millions into it as an investment.