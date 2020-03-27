People have been resorting to all kinds of things to get through the quarantine. For pop star Britney Spears, it was running. Like straight up Forrest Gump-escaping-bullies running.
In fact, in a now-deleted Instagram post, she claimed that she set a world record, running 5.97 seconds in the 100-meter dash and beating Usain Bolt.
These are the current world records -
Britney Spears becomes the fastest woman to complete a 100 yard dash in a record-setting time of 5.97 seconds. pic.twitter.com/tTxR4eV2lA— Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) March 25, 2020
This obviously set the people of Twitter on a roller-coaster of bewilderment.
March 26, 2020
if britney spears said she beat usain bolt then britney spears beat usain bolt idk what to tell u. stay mad— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 26, 2020
Britney Spears apparently just ran 100 meters in 5.97 seconds and we were praising that Usain fella for doing it in 9.58 seconds??? Toxic. pic.twitter.com/l32ashAhWD— Sharky (@ohnosharky) March 26, 2020
britney spears pic.twitter.com/RtfL2n60gQ— ryan (@ryancreeedon) March 26, 2020
Is that Britney Spears? @_DHOTYA https://t.co/Je89oZpGCO— Jack Morton (@jacko2607) March 26, 2020
She later clarified that it was all a big joke, and she was obviously kidding about being The Flash.
Okay I guess I’m bored …. in my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had 😂😂👗👠💕🙄 !!!! I tried to screen shot a picture but it didn’t work 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ I realized I had my hair in a pony tail and no shoes 😂😂😅 anyhow I got this cute video !!! I was tired of being still so I got up to go dance in this orange dress 💃🏼 ….. and do you know what I just learned today ??!? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sunshine, and warmth ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️🧘🏼♀️ and that’s how I felt when I put it on !!!!!! PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record 😂 !!!! #joking #workbitch
