People have been resorting to all kinds of things to get through the quarantine. For pop star Britney Spears, it was running. Like straight up Forrest Gump-escaping-bullies running.

In fact, in a now-deleted Instagram post, she claimed that she set a world record, running 5.97 seconds in the 100-meter dash and beating Usain Bolt.

These are the current world records -

Men: Usain Bolt, 9.58 seconds (set in 2009)

Women: Florence Griffith Joyner, 10.49 seconds (set in 1988)



Britney Spears becomes the fastest woman to complete a 100 yard dash in a record-setting time of 5.97 seconds. pic.twitter.com/tTxR4eV2lA — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) March 25, 2020

This obviously set the people of Twitter on a roller-coaster of bewilderment.

Britney Spears claiming to have broken the 100m world record by nearly four seconds is my favourite self-isolation content of the week so far pic.twitter.com/RYPbBNKme5 — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) March 26, 2020

if britney spears said she beat usain bolt then britney spears beat usain bolt idk what to tell u. stay mad — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 26, 2020

Britney Spears apparently just ran 100 meters in 5.97 seconds and we were praising that Usain fella for doing it in 9.58 seconds??? Toxic. pic.twitter.com/l32ashAhWD — Sharky (@ohnosharky) March 26, 2020

the absolute slowest she can be coming at you is 37mph, assuming she reaches her top speed instantly (as in like blink and she's in full stride).



pedestrians hit at 40mph have a 15% of survival. if you see britney spears, you're only alive because she allows you to be. https://t.co/WSmDUllj0Y — marvin burgers heslop (@beelay_h) March 26, 2020

She later clarified that it was all a big joke, and she was obviously kidding about being The Flash.

Thanks for the laughs!