People have been resorting to all kinds of things to get through the quarantine. For pop star Britney Spears, it was running. Like straight up Forrest Gump-escaping-bullies running.

In fact, in a now-deleted Instagram post, she claimed that she set a world record, running 5.97 seconds in the 100-meter dash and beating Usain Bolt.

These are the current world records - 

Men: Usain Bolt, 9.58 seconds (set in 2009) 
Women: Florence Griffith Joyner, 10.49 seconds (set in 1988)

This obviously set the people of Twitter on a roller-coaster of bewilderment.

She later clarified that it was all a big joke, and she was obviously kidding about being The Flash.

Okay I guess I’m bored …. in my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had 😂😂👗👠💕🙄 !!!! I tried to screen shot a picture but it didn’t work 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ I realized I had my hair in a pony tail and no shoes 😂😂😅 anyhow I got this cute video !!! I was tired of being still so I got up to go dance in this orange dress 💃🏼 ….. and do you know what I just learned today ??!? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sunshine, and warmth ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️🧘🏼‍♀️ and that’s how I felt when I put it on !!!!!! PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. the world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I’m coming for the world record 😂 !!!! #joking #workbitch

Thanks for the laughs!