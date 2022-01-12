There have been a number of dumb criminals in our country who absolutely sucked at crimes and made a fool out of themselves.

When it comes to food, all other things can wait. At least that's what this thief believed in. In a hilariously bizarre incident, the police arrested a hungry thief who trespassed into a house to steal valuable items but started preparing khichdi for himself in the kitchen in the middle of the theft attempt!

According to Guwahati Police, as the burglar prepared dinner for him, the locals were instantly alerted and they informed the police. Later, the thief was caught red-handed and was arrested.

The incident, which took place in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area, came to light when the police confirmed the arrest through a humorous post on their official account.

The curious case of a cereal burglar!



Despite its many health benefits, turns out, cooking Khichdi during a burglary attempt can be injurious to your well being.



The burglar has been arrested and @GuwahatiPol is serving him some hot meals. pic.twitter.com/ehLKIgqcZr — Assam Police (@assampolice) January 11, 2022

Needless to say, netizens couldn’t resist and immediately started a meme fest on social media. Here are the best tweets:

Kuch bhi ho jaye…. But pic.twitter.com/9P3p0AAkCS — Tarun (@tara_rev) January 11, 2022

Next time he will order from swiggy while at 'work' — Neguy (@Neguy9) January 11, 2022

Protein idhar hai @chiragbarjatyaa — Pallavi Kamat (@Pallavisms) January 11, 2022

Hahaha😂😂....good one👌👌I think since morning he was in planning and execution mode and hence forgot to eat even a morsel.😜 — Pallavi(Ruby)Baruah🇮🇳 (@25rubybaruah) January 11, 2022

Well, the burglar had his priorities set!