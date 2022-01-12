There have been a number of dumb criminals in our country who absolutely sucked at crimes and made a fool out of themselves. 

When it comes to food, all other things can wait. At least that's what this thief believed in. In a hilariously bizarre incident, the police arrested a hungry thief who trespassed into a house to steal valuable items but started preparing khichdi for himself in the kitchen in the middle of the theft attempt!

Source: Holy Cow Vegan

According to Guwahati Police, as the burglar prepared dinner for him, the locals were instantly alerted and they informed the police. Later, the thief was caught red-handed and was arrested.

The incident, which took place in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area, came to light when the police confirmed the arrest through a humorous post on their official account.

Needless to say, netizens couldn’t resist and immediately started a meme fest on social media. Here are the best tweets:

Well, the burglar had his priorities set!