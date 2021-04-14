In a decision that was expected to come, given the situation of the country, the Ministry of Education has decided to cancel class 10 Board exams and postpone those for class 12.

Board Exams for Class 10th cancelled & 12th postponed. Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board: Ministry of Education pic.twitter.com/ljVuUkEChB — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

Now while the board is still trying to figure how to promote class 10 students, and handle the messy situation, the internet has started making memes. In people's defense, there isn't much to do anyway.

Meanwhile class 12th students: pic.twitter.com/95GTnYdBW5 — Nishant Sharma (RCB❤️/ MI💙) (@srcsmic_enginer) April 14, 2021

class 10 students vs class 12 students after #cbseboardexam2021 cancelled: pic.twitter.com/7Lo5PgM21u — Kinda Joey (@Sahilarioussss) April 14, 2021

Backbenchers Rn - #cbseboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/rjOSXDr2Of — Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) April 14, 2021

government has postponed the CBSC 12 exam and canceled the Class 10 exam.



Students from all over the country after hearing this news rn pic.twitter.com/4JNqPTO2fg — 👷𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚒 𝚖𝚊𝚗👷👉🏗️ (@Er_jasbharti) April 14, 2021

Class 10 exam cancelled.

Class 12 students be like pic.twitter.com/cBWpiyD19d — Ckmkb (@Ckmkb18) April 14, 2021

Corona Express taking Class 10 students to 11th b like- pic.twitter.com/X9NH207fZa — नादान परिंदे 🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) April 14, 2021

class 12th students be like pic.twitter.com/1ICVLHEWxt — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) April 14, 2021

Then Students#cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/eENm5XyC3c — Piyush (@iampiyush77) April 14, 2021

Class 12 students#cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/Yd6E0mvJea — Dhruv Sharma (@__x_dhruv_x__) April 14, 2021

Board did what the board had to do, memers did what the memers had to do.