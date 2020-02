CBSE and ICSE are different boards with different advantages, but no one can deny that the latter is tougher when it comes to marking and syllabus (which deserves its own rant, my shoulders still hurt from carrying those heavy books).

So here are some creatives to give you an idea how the students from the two boards react during 10th and 12th examinations. Sorry for making you relive the horror.

It's funny because it's true.

Creatives by Lucky Mehendiratta