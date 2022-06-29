Andrew Formica, the CEO of UK-based fund management group, Jupiter, has decided to step down from his position and quit the company altogether from the October of this year. 

His reason? He wants to spend time with his parents, which is incredibly sweet. His other reason? He just wants "to go sit at the beach and do nothing".

Same Andrew, same. Same to a degree where I can't express it in words. It's something I daydream about - Just. Quit. Go, fly, be the self-searching protagonist from Hindi movies who are men 9/10 times. Odd. 

Andrew Formica
Source: AFR

Now, don't get me wrong. I like my job, but will I still turn up if I had the backing of millions of dollars? With all due respect, I will have to say no. Don't tell the boss. 

I'd like to believe I will help those in need, and somewhere just squeeze in a stay at a beach or a mountain, and stare into the horizon. 

I'll find another way to follow my passion that does not include being part of meetings where everyone says the same thing until all words in the English language become redundant. 

I am not the only one who thinks this way. I have the support of Netizens who I do not know.

Great, let me get back to work then.