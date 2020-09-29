Chai is sacrosanct for us. 

So naturally, any kind of interference with its originality would be unacceptable.

via GIPHY

But recently, WebMD did the unacceptable when it shared a video of how to make Chai Latte at home.

Chai Latte tak to theek tha. But the video further tells you to add star anise, coconut milk and tea bags.

via GIPHY

Desi Twitter is seriously offended not just looking at the tea's shade, but also its entire preparation.

This is not chai. It can never be one. PERIOD.