Chai is sacrosanct for us.

So naturally, any kind of interference with its originality would be unacceptable.

But recently, WebMD did the unacceptable when it shared a video of how to make Chai Latte at home.

Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag. pic.twitter.com/pVZTEBXyL3 — WebMD (@WebMD) September 27, 2020

Chai Latte tak to theek tha. But the video further tells you to add star anise, coconut milk and tea bags.

Desi Twitter is seriously offended not just looking at the tea's shade, but also its entire preparation.

Hello WebMD! This is neither chai nor latte. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/9xIZsGf21w — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) September 28, 2020

Doing my best to ignore the “chai latte” video doing the rounds on Twitter... for obvious reasons.

Why won’t they just leave the damn chai alone?! — Nianne Hendricks (@niannelynn) September 28, 2020

Ew! Three sticks of cinnamon!! Also you are like halfway to making chole. Now add a can or so of garbanzo beans, saute a handful of green chillies, and some turmeric. Eat with parathas or onion rice! https://t.co/meXCZSz3BZ — Priya Ravichandran (@binaryfootprint) September 28, 2020

Please stop... we Indians beg of you... please stop.... if you are so incompetent to not know how to make a proper cup of chai... please stop..... do some research...



Please don’t peddle this bullshit... I understand gullible westerners may like this stuff but this is not CHAI!! — Random rambling (@_Rmbler) September 29, 2020

What on earth are you making here, chai or potpourri?? https://t.co/3Pe6PuU7fh — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) September 28, 2020

Three bags of black tea in two cups of water and they end up with that light shade of brown tea? https://t.co/CjcZjkfL6F — meetasengupta (@Meetasengupta) September 27, 2020

Everything about this is so wrong. The weakass colour is just the worst kicker https://t.co/4cvhhgI4gw — Madhavi (@TheMadPot) September 28, 2020

Pls! My desi masala chai rocks. This is so wannabe. https://t.co/pdrHWhlPdI — Chaiti Narula (@Chaiti) September 28, 2020

You know what! If you added rice instead of tea bags, this would be pulav! This is neither “chai” nor “latte”. It looks more like when - Rachel in Friends - mixed 2 different recipes to make “English trifle”. This one has 3. Maple syrup! Why not some banana and strawberries! https://t.co/2AHzsSri5N — Rocky (@ra_ra_ra_rocky) September 28, 2020

This weakass beige nonsense is not chai.



Who is putting coconut milk and maple syrup in their chai?



I hate you. https://t.co/BVPa8TexWP — Divya Krishnan (@DivyaRinak) September 29, 2020

WTF IS THIS??? How dare you disrespect doodh patti like that?? https://t.co/Dmf80eBdzx — Joud (@Judinooo1) September 29, 2020

cc: @jack we have suffered enough for 2020. Please take down this abomination https://t.co/fc70mAWvhv — Aditya (@boatoftheseus) September 29, 2020

This is not chai. It can never be one. PERIOD.