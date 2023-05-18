Being a desi, we never leave a chance to introduce unique marketing ideas with a pinch of desiness. And, we didn’t even leave ChatGPT, which has taken the entire world by storm.

A tea stall owner named his shop ChaiGPT, giving a hilarious twist to ChatGPT!

SwatKat, a social media user, took to her account and shared the picture of the tea stall’s side-splitting signboard, which reads, ‘Chai GPT – Genuinely Pure Tea’.

Silicon valley : we have the best start-up ideas



Indian tea shops : hold my tea pic.twitter.com/1j5WtBHowF — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 17, 2023

The picture, which has garnered 31,000 views, also received a bunch of hilarious replies. Let’s check the best ones here:

Arey Chaat wale kahaan gaye ChaatGPT sahi hota — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) May 17, 2023

@PureWaste iska naukri toh AI le hi nahin sakta — Navin Kondayur (@Navin_Kondayur) May 17, 2023

Ye kaam sirf india me hi ho skta hai 🫡 — 18 (@SahisahilS) May 17, 2023

He is selling franchise also. My God! — arjun (@arjun_maharathi) May 17, 2023

Chai GPT plugins: chaipatti, adrak, milk — Akshay K R (@akshay_rahul) May 17, 2023

ch'AI'

may be ? — Ayush Kumar Khamari (@IAyushKhamari) May 18, 2023

There must already be a chat GPT somewhere serving chat and panipuri already — Take Lite ✌🏼 (@Savinirs345) May 17, 2023

Indians are at different level 🤣🤣. https://t.co/9pm4JmHMLK — MD SHAHID JAMAL (@MDSHAHI95316646) May 18, 2023

Why call it ChaiGPT when you can call it GPTea? https://t.co/kPxVRtNzpX — Kushagra Oberoi (@copywithkush) May 17, 2023

We can’t wait to see more versions of this!