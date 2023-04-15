Sometimes, we do things purely out of an itch to experiment. And this one today is just that because we don’t have another rational explanation. A few years before, we used Google Translate to get English versions of iconic Bollywood songs. This time we’re doing the opposite by translating excerpts from popular English songs into Hindi. With ChatGPT, of course!

With errors here and there, ChatGPT came up with English songs so lost in LITERAL translations that now they’re funny, and we really want to ruin some of your favourite songs. Take a look:

Kya hai tumhare paas?

Namaste, kya aap samasya hain?

Who’s your shakkar-ke-boo?

Don’t we all love sasti khushiyaan?

LOL. Wrecking Ball in Hindi >>> Wrecking Ball English. Sorry, not sorry.

Prem ki meethi sharab is a phrase that I’m never gonna forget now. I know it already.

So, ChatGPT confused between khona and khodna. But, we don’t mind the errors.

Design Credits: Sawan Kumari