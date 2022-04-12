While I struggle to find an Uber that doesn't cancel on me, Chennai based global software firm Kissflow has gifted five of its loyal employees a BMW each to honour their commitment to the company. The cars are said to be valued at a little over INR 1 Crore.

The handing over ceremony was kept strictly under wraps and some of the five recipients were informed mere hours before the event that they were going to be proud owners of a luxury automobile.

CEO Suresh Sambandam revealed that the five employees have been with the company ever since its inception and helped the company ‘dig gold’ during the pandemic. He further said some of the employees came from humble backgrounds and had faced significant challenges prior to joining the company. The company faced several roadblocks as it tried to navigate through a tumultuous business environment.

"There were difficult times. Even during the pandemic, the investors were not sure whether this company will sustain and build a future. Today we are very happy that we have paid back the investors and now it has become a fully owned privately held company"

The car giving ceremony was held on Friday, April 8th and many in the audience were puzzled. With much fanfare, the five BMW 530d cars rolled in one by one and were lined up parallelly along with the respective families of the five members. In his speech, the company CEO mentioned that this should be an inspiration for all the other employees to work harder.

If you gift me a BMW, I pinky promise I'll work harder!