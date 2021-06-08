How much are you willing to pay for a chicken nugget from McDonald's? ₹200? ₹300?

Well, this eBay user payed a whopping ₹73 lakhs for a single chicken nugget.

Why? Because this nugget, which was a part of the BTS meal, was shaped like a character from the popular game 'Among Us'.

Sold by a user named 'polizna' from Utah, the chicken nugget's bidding went on for two whole days on eBay. Before it was finally sold for USD 99,997 or ₹73 lakhs on the website. Reportedly, there are two things that made this nugget special. First, it was a part of the BTS meal, that fans from across the world covet and second, it was shaped like a character from 'Among Us'.

But does that justify how much it costs?

@McDonalds split the cost with me or send me one for free!! ok thank u — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021

According to the description, the final auction winner will receive the nugget, frozen and air sealed to "ensure freshness". This, obviously made the nugget viral on Twitter.

why is McDonald's Among Us shaped Nugget from BTS Meal so cute — some motherfucker (@2005hondaccord) June 8, 2021

With only ~12.5 hours left, the BTS Among Us nugget's high bid has somehow reached nearly $100k https://t.co/mR5VIaqFCt pic.twitter.com/szIpBkz64P — Red Bard (Kennedy) (@RedBardIsCool) June 3, 2021

An Among Us shaped nugget from a BTS Meal is going for over $30K on eBay.



And no, it's not an NFT, this is a real nugget. Imagine if it was paired with some Szechuan Sauce.



Just in case you want to bid, here's the link: https://t.co/ONm0ye2UlY pic.twitter.com/Cwn6b6QLIT — Product Hunt 😸 (@ProductHunt) May 31, 2021

“Do you know about the Among Us chicken nugget?”



I do and I appreciate how my friends think of me when they saw the post.

Take this: pic.twitter.com/HinnEdxLtd — Spuds (´・ω・) (@IDSpuds) June 8, 2021

IM CRYING THEY'RE TALKING ABOUT THE BTS MEAL AMONG US NUGGET ON THE NEWS 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TMQBM3LOFo — rina⁷🧈 (@koosvIogs) June 2, 2021

AMONG US CHICKEN NUGGET JUST GOT SOLD pic.twitter.com/2tcSxUCvGD — That Guy (@thatwoomyguy) June 4, 2021

Got a BTS meal and did not find an among us nugget. I will be going to work on Monday — struggling employee (@FoggyJim_) June 5, 2021

I think the among us chicken nugget was an accident but I think an among us happy meal with crewmate shaped nuggets would be a best seller! — 🥀👑𝘜𝘭𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘋𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯 𝘎𝘰𝘥𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘴🥀😈 (@Darketta_aq) June 6, 2021

Regardless, that's a lot of money for a single chicken nugget. Especially one you wouldn't even eat?