How much are you willing to pay for a chicken nugget from McDonald's? ₹200? ₹300?
Well, this eBay user payed a whopping ₹73 lakhs for a single chicken nugget.
Why? Because this nugget, which was a part of the BTS meal, was shaped like a character from the popular game 'Among Us'.
Sold by a user named 'polizna' from Utah, the chicken nugget's bidding went on for two whole days on eBay. Before it was finally sold for USD 99,997 or ₹73 lakhs on the website. Reportedly, there are two things that made this nugget special. First, it was a part of the BTS meal, that fans from across the world covet and second, it was shaped like a character from 'Among Us'.
@McDonalds split the cost with me or send me one for free!! ok thank u— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021
According to the description, the final auction winner will receive the nugget, frozen and air sealed to "ensure freshness". This, obviously made the nugget viral on Twitter.
why is McDonald's Among Us shaped Nugget from BTS Meal so cute— some motherfucker (@2005hondaccord) June 8, 2021
With only ~12.5 hours left, the BTS Among Us nugget's high bid has somehow reached nearly $100k https://t.co/mR5VIaqFCt pic.twitter.com/szIpBkz64P— Red Bard (Kennedy) (@RedBardIsCool) June 3, 2021
An Among Us shaped nugget from a BTS Meal is going for over $30K on eBay.— Product Hunt 😸 (@ProductHunt) May 31, 2021
And no, it's not an NFT, this is a real nugget. Imagine if it was paired with some Szechuan Sauce.
Just in case you want to bid, here's the link: https://t.co/ONm0ye2UlY pic.twitter.com/Cwn6b6QLIT
“Do you know about the Among Us chicken nugget?”— Spuds (´・ω・) (@IDSpuds) June 8, 2021
I do and I appreciate how my friends think of me when they saw the post.
Take this: pic.twitter.com/HinnEdxLtd
IM CRYING THEY'RE TALKING ABOUT THE BTS MEAL AMONG US NUGGET ON THE NEWS 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TMQBM3LOFo— rina⁷🧈 (@koosvIogs) June 2, 2021
AMONG US CHICKEN NUGGET JUST GOT SOLD pic.twitter.com/2tcSxUCvGD— That Guy (@thatwoomyguy) June 4, 2021
Regardless, that's a lot of money for a single chicken nugget. Especially one you wouldn't even eat?