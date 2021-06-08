How much are you willing to pay for a chicken nugget from McDonald's? ₹200? ₹300? 

Well, this eBay user payed a whopping ₹73 lakhs for a single chicken nugget. 

Why? Because this nugget, which was a part of the BTS meal, was shaped like a character from the popular game 'Among Us'.

Source: eBay

Sold by a user named 'polizna' from Utah, the chicken nugget's bidding went on for two whole days on eBay. Before it was finally sold for USD 99,997 or ₹73 lakhs on the website. Reportedly, there are two things that made this nugget special. First, it was a part of the BTS meal, that fans from across the world covet and second, it was shaped like a character from 'Among Us'. 

But does that justify how much it costs? 

According to the description, the final auction winner will receive the nugget, frozen and air sealed to "ensure freshness". This, obviously made the nugget viral on Twitter. 

Regardless, that's a lot of money for a single chicken nugget. Especially one you wouldn't even eat? 