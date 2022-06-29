Have you ever seen one of those stories pop-up in the news where a person receives a (very) generous, accidental money transfer? Well, just in case you may have missed the thrill and hilariousness of a situation like this, here's a story that may leave you in splits.
The employee worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), which is one of the largest producers of cold cuts in the South American country. But last month, the company transferred 165,398,851 pesos ($180,000) to his account!
What's slightly alarming and hilarious all at once is that he was contacted by his employers the next day but the messages were only answered once, before he finally dropped off the face of the earth.
The organization has launched legal action to recover the money from the employee. Let's hope they find him!