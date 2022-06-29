Have you ever seen one of those stories pop-up in the news where a person receives a (very) generous, accidental money transfer? Well, just in case you may have missed the thrill and hilariousness of a situation like this, here's a story that may leave you in splits.

A Chilean employee was mistakenly paid 286 times his salary, following which, the said employee left his company, and disappeared!

The employee worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), which is one of the largest producers of cold cuts in the South American country. But last month, the company transferred 165,398,851 pesos ($180,000) to his account!

And though he called the HR department to inform them of the error, and agreed to return the amount, the employee vanished and later sent a letter of voluntary resignation to the company.

What's slightly alarming and hilarious all at once is that he was contacted by his employers the next day but the messages were only answered once, before he finally dropped off the face of the earth.

The organization has launched legal action to recover the money from the employee. Let's hope they find him!