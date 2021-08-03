The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results today. As the board exams were cancelled this year due to the second wave of COVID-19, the results are based on an alternate assessment policy.

CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon.#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/LJU1MUaB4Z — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021

As soon as the results were announced, #CBSEClass10thResult started trending and people online flooded Twitter with some rib-tickling memes and jokes.

While some of the jokes were for the highest scorers, the other memes targeted pestering relatives. Here are some of the most hysterical memes that are trending on Twitter:

Relatives are all set for Rapid Fire. #CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/MWaiDImSHk — Mishal Ranjan (@mishalcasm) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile 12th students to their junior 10th students-#CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/QWeFtEqlxM — Aman.👍 (@ASaini36) August 3, 2021

Parents be like.... pic.twitter.com/aYnVM04JXC — Sahil Yadav (@SahilYadav99391) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the CBSE site server be like: -#CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/8OxMJgcQqW — Netagiri Pro Max (@NetagiriProMax) August 3, 2021

students who already know they are going to get 90+ % : pic.twitter.com/6UdJjXiyWO — AishwaryA🖤 (@DivineAish) August 3, 2021

Le overloaded website server - pic.twitter.com/tlox1QUqt6 — Sahil Yadav (@SahilYadav99391) August 3, 2021

When relatives get the news of result #CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/RtuSd4V9sH — Shivam (@Shivampsony) August 3, 2021

Oh well, congratulations to everyone!