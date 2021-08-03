The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results today. As the board exams were cancelled this year due to the second wave of COVID-19, the results are based on an alternate assessment policy.
CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon.#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/LJU1MUaB4Z— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021
As soon as the results were announced, #CBSEClass10thResult started trending and people online flooded Twitter with some rib-tickling memes and jokes.
While some of the jokes were for the highest scorers, the other memes targeted pestering relatives. Here are some of the most hysterical memes that are trending on Twitter:
#CBSEClass10result #CBSE #CBSEResults— Supradeep 😷 (@Supradeep_Guha) August 3, 2021
Backbenchers after scoring 90% marks today be like : pic.twitter.com/OtLdmizdQp
#CBSEClass10result— Mohammad Aarif (@aareif) August 3, 2021
2021 students batch be like pic.twitter.com/bTx6x9axcn
Relatives are all set for Rapid Fire. #CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/MWaiDImSHk— Mishal Ranjan (@mishalcasm) August 3, 2021
Excitement of Excitement of— BTS Factory_♡ (@BTS_Factss) August 3, 2021
CBSE Students#CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/SgwgbrChf5
#CBSE #CBSEClass10result#CBSEResults— Supradeep 😷 (@Supradeep_Guha) August 3, 2021
When CBSE declares results without pre-informing students
*CBSE to students : pic.twitter.com/WREmyevpw9
When cbse announced 10th result.— Aman.👍 (@ASaini36) August 3, 2021
Meanwhile 12th students to their junior 10th students-#CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/QWeFtEqlxM
Server be like #CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/WflqO2BvIv— KRITIK (@cricktik) August 3, 2021
#CBSEClass10result— नाम में क्या रखा है (@_pahadii_) August 3, 2021
Relatives Today, pic.twitter.com/NsjvBTlz6q
#CBSEClass10result— Aryan ツ (@aryn_vrm) August 3, 2021
Meanwhile 10th students rn : pic.twitter.com/R78Htx9yfv
#CBSEClass10result— Khushi⁷ (@ttaefalls) August 3, 2021
Parents , relatives , friends:- pic.twitter.com/v8k8WDDC7W
Wtf this meme 😂😭😂😭😂#CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/FxyMOtd33w— 𝙈𝙅 ⚘ (@mj_being_mj) August 3, 2021
Me to my friends and relatives...#Cbseresults#CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/uEOwKWbDU1— डुलेश्वर प्रसाद मैत्री 🏆 🎓 (@dp_maitry) August 3, 2021
#CBSEClass10result, Cbse 10th result to be announced today.— Sahil Yadav (@SahilYadav99391) August 3, 2021
Parents be like.... pic.twitter.com/aYnVM04JXC
CBSE Bord Announced that they are going to declare 10th class results at 12 PM— Netagiri Pro Max (@NetagiriProMax) August 3, 2021
Meanwhile, the CBSE site server be like: -#CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/8OxMJgcQqW
#CBSEResult #CBSE #CBSEClass10result— Memez_bay (@BayMemez) August 3, 2021
Results will improve for sure..💯
Meanwhile shoes/chappal wallah:- pic.twitter.com/IVZdcJGtaT
#CBSEClass10result— Khushi⁷ (@ttaefalls) August 3, 2021
Backbenchers after getting 90% pic.twitter.com/D4r2DAYBTt
#CBSEClass10result— AishwaryA🖤 (@DivineAish) August 3, 2021
students who already know they are going to get 90+ % : pic.twitter.com/6UdJjXiyWO
#CBSEClass10result Class 10 CBSEResult at 12pm today— Sahil Yadav (@SahilYadav99391) August 3, 2021
Le overloaded website server - pic.twitter.com/tlox1QUqt6
When relatives get the news of result #CBSEClass10result pic.twitter.com/RtuSd4V9sH— Shivam (@Shivampsony) August 3, 2021
After seeing #CBSEClass10result 😅😅🤣🤣😂😂🤣— Rahul Kumar (@Rahulkaofficial) August 3, 2021
:
.
.
.
PM Modi: pic.twitter.com/jIttDZZwdk
Oh well, congratulations to everyone!