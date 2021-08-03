The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results today. As the board exams were cancelled this year due to the second wave of COVID-19, the results are based on an alternate assessment policy.

As soon as the results were announced, #CBSEClass10thResult started trending and people online flooded Twitter with some rib-tickling memes and jokes. 

via GIPHY

While some of the jokes were for the highest scorers, the other memes targeted pestering relatives. Here are some of the most hysterical memes that are trending on Twitter:

Oh well, congratulations to everyone!