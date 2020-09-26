Republic TV is, for legal purposes, an enigma. It is quite unique, in the sense that it is supposed to be a news channel but tends to ignore every other aspect that is required for a journalistic venture.

1. This was apparently about Salman Khan. What does he have to do with SSR's death or anything for that matter, that warrants a discussion on national TV?

And @BeingSalmanKhan reads dialogues the lunatic here reads a teleprompter promoted by Bjp pic.twitter.com/rArq2g8D2y — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 16, 2020

2. This is when TikTok was banned and Arnab was so delighted that he went on a happy rant. I won't call myself an expert but having a basic undertstanding of economics makes me pretty sure that the Chinese don't care about it.

3. WHAT. ON. EARTH? I can't explain this. I am sorry.

Sometimes I get confused...

Tiktok videos are more cringe

Or

Our Indian news channels

In this time

TV news is a joke and anchors the new jokers.@republic#republictv pic.twitter.com/RUcEJ9o9M4 — Ismailkhan (@Ismailkhan1415) May 29, 2020

4. I guess, the dude bhavnaaon mein beh gaya! It can happen when you throw away the rest of your journalistic integrity.

LIVE Reporting-

इतिहास में मीडिया का यह दौर याद रखा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/DI8Ytq4F6D — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) September 4, 2020

5. This is quite recent. This is just WOW! Good lord. Is the ability to shout at the top of your lungs without reason or an ounce of decency a must to get hired? This would be funny, if it weren't disgusting.

6. WTF Arnab, dude! I actually poked my nose to find out your reporter!

7. I will apologise to you in advance. But this is just so much more fun with the music. Without it, it's just dumb as a rock.

Arnab is asking for drugs on national TV 😂😂#drugsdebate pic.twitter.com/RrKX6pkK61 — Ajitk0230 (@BoReD_GuY_0) September 25, 2020

8. This is probably just a wild guess but I don't think Pakistan has the technology to assemble hordes of locusts and send them to India.

Indian media is literally blaming Pakistan for sending terror trained locust swarms to India and no, it's NOT SATIRE.#Ladakh #LocustAttack pic.twitter.com/rJZSp8PtPH — Ali Baloch ✌🏿✌🏾✌🏻 (@maXes_MB) May 28, 2020

9. I guess, at this point, it's not surprising. As a former student of journalism, I just die a little bit every time.

Arnab got no chill 🙌 👏



Uddhav "Ji" Aapne kya bheja tha - JCB bheja tha, to mujhe batao NCB aap ke liye JCB se kum nhi hai....#ArnabGoswami is in altogether different form nowadays 😂



Full lit 🔥🔥🔥! pic.twitter.com/XFWkjS78L0 — Sushil Sancheti 🇮🇳 (@SushilSancheti9) September 25, 2020

10. The person who tweeted this has found to be funny. But I guess, we are well past the 'living in a civilised society phase'.

It cant get better than this!! #RheaChakraborty watching @Republic_Bharat at her home to see what Arnab Goswami is exposing AND Republic Bharat capturing her watching Republic Bharat!! 😂😂👏 #RepublicBharat #SushantTruthNow pic.twitter.com/mIc9Vo3Gsy — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 24, 2020

This has been a bummer of an article. My soul cries for journalism and the next generation of journalists who will have these people to get inspired by.