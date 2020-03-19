No matter what you achieve in life, no matter what you do, don't ever forget to call you mom. Because if you do, your sibling will find the most inappropriate moment to point that out.

Just like CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo did.

He was on air with his brother Andrew Cuomo, who happens to be the governor of New York.

The two were trying to be really professional, discussing potential lock down New York can face in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

And then Chris mentioned the word 'curfew'.

A sibling argument on LIVE cnn lmao https://t.co/2Jp4W4Bx34 — papi (@ImGooooood) March 18, 2020

That unexpectedly triggered Andrew, who made this snarky remark:

I don’t like the word ‘curfew.’ Dad tried to have a curfew for me, I never got past the resentment. But I do believe you’ll see more heightening if the numbers don’t slow.

Watching the Cuomo brothers' sibling rivalry play out on TV is the respite from coronavirus news I never knew I needed https://t.co/2iIM7K7lhY — Brittany Robins (@brittanyrrobins) March 17, 2020

Not the one to take that insult, Chris retaliated by hitting him where it hurts the most:

Well, I don't believe in rules. I appreciate you coming on this show, I love you, I’m proud of what you’re doing. I know you’re working hard for your state, but no matter how hard you’re working, there’s always time to call mom. She wants to hear from you, just so you know.

"dad tried to have a curfew for me... i never got past the resentment" — Adam⁷ (@BTSBEINGBTSYT) March 17, 2020

This must be why jobs dont want sibilings working together 😂😂😂 — LA REINE (@Being_Susane) March 17, 2020

Younger brothers are always pissed. — National Debt Consultant. (@femolevsky) March 17, 2020

Following which, they hilariously started discussing who is their mom's favourite son.





Andrew: BTW, mom said I was her favourite. Good news is, she said you are her second favourite.





Chris: We both know neither of us are mom's first or second favourites in the family. I can't believe you lied to my audience.

“You’ve blown the credibility of the entire interview.” dramatic. Just like a kid sibling. — blank (@iamemilymoses) March 17, 2020

Okay this is actually kind of hilarious — 🌹The Penultimate Examiner 🌹 (@ThePenExaminer) March 17, 2020

In the end, there was a 'I am looking at you' gesture from Andrew which almost killed me.

This just makes me think it's that my brother and I are not famous people. I can totally picture us doing this.