If meme-making is your baaye haath ka khel and if you have received a flying chappal from your desi mum while you were laughing at a meme on your phone, then here is a perfect job for you.

While most of the parents hope their kids become doctors or engineers, there is another legitimate job with a 7-figure salary. What do you need to do? Well, you need to shitpost, all day. No, we are not kidding.

Gitcoin, a community of funders and builders that want to see web3 thrive based in the US, is hiring a meme artist/shitposter + community manager.

They described the profile of an ideal candidate for this role should have at least some experience with crypto communities, solid organizational skills, great vibes, and already spends way too much time on Twitter and Discord. This role will include elements of design, community building, and developer relations.

To apply for the job, all you need to do is send them an email with a link to your Twitter/GitHub (if you are active there), tell them about your experience managing another Discord community and send some 10/10 memes.

The job offer is posted on Cryptocurrency Jobs and the pay scale ranges from $80,000 – $120,000 or an upper limit of ₹87,04,860. The job description further states that the job is at the moment remote-working but team members will need to be able to work at least partially in MST.

Nat Eliason, who shared the tweet about this job, wrote that “This is a six-figure meme-making job at a legit company. No matter how silly your kid’s interests seem, don’t ever tell them they should give them up for a ‘real job’”.

This is a six figure meme making job at a legit company.



No matter how silly your kid’s interests seem... don’t ever tell them they should give them up for a “real job” pic.twitter.com/QJ3qzEWIxp — Nat Eliason (@nateliason) May 27, 2021

Where do you sign up for this dreamy job? You can view the job application here.