We all have our love languages, ways in which we want to be loved and ways in which we show love. It could be anything from gift giving to acts of service. And cooking is definitely one of them! In fact, this tweet by writer and comedian Lily Sullivan talks about just this.

In it she reveals how she loves cooking for people while also needing all the space in the world to do it, and at the same time, gently probing people for compliments once she's done.

my love language is cooking elaborate meals screaming at everyone to get out of the kitchen then loudly announcing the food was NOT MY BEST and waiting for compliments — Lily Sullivan (@LilyYily) March 20, 2022

Many people joined in and talked about their own versions of the 'cooking and clearing the kitchen,' love language. Some people also talked about how they seemed to have inherited the behavior from their mothers. Haven't we all, though?

I don’t get why people don’t understand - I cook, you get out. I clean - you get out. It’s food processing and music time, NO HUMAN INTERACTION — Regent (@ScintillateSyc1) March 21, 2022

I think my father's love language was telling my mother that every meal was the best he'd ever tasted, sometimes twice a day if she made lunch, and if that lunch was leftovers, he'd say "it tastes even better the second day!" — CharlieMado (@CharlieMado) March 21, 2022

Whenever I'm cheffing it up, I hate it when people are parading, asking unnecessary questions or eating my ingredients; Everyone needs to vamoose until I'm done & once I'm done cooking, I inform everyone. I always get compliments cos my cooking & plating skills are top notch. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) March 21, 2022

Same, but I like for them to be in the kitchen so they can see all the hard work 😊 — WesHeyWes (@wesheywes) March 21, 2022

My mom and grandma used to do this. I asked mom why and she let me in on their cooking secret: “The best spice is low expectations.“ — Troy Armand Barboza (@TroyBarboza) March 21, 2022

It’s so weird mine is quite similar only at the end I scream “well obviously I’m not doing the dishes! I’m the one who cooked!” and then storm out of the kitchen. -fin- — Hilary J (@hjwoof) March 21, 2022

And then doing all the dishes myself while saying no its FINE. i dont want them to sit until MORNING and besides ive done dishes since I was 12 im very good at this I willgo fast and then taking 1h15m because ive used every pot and pan and dish in existence — Charles Bonnar (@CBrex617) March 21, 2022

My mother would do the same then sit at the table and repeatedly say, “This is the best thing I’ve ever tasted,” throughout the entire meal until we all agreed that it was. — jsfrank (@JaneSteelecooks) March 21, 2022

This is me but swap the screaming for "No, no, I've got it under control" but then being lowkey resentful you didn't help oh fuck I'm my mother https://t.co/tLSY18kf6R — Pablo Escaflowne (@IanMaenad) March 24, 2022

Ooooh, yes mine is making very elaborate dishes I can’t even eat then discussing how worried I am/was that it wouldn’t turn out okay and then waiting for the compliments — JeanieKyle (@JeanieKyle1) March 21, 2022

Me hearing the compliments I swear I don't need throughout the meal pic.twitter.com/uUn4uiABca — Short and Sweet (@Short_nd_Sweet7) March 21, 2022

My son used to compliment my cooking on a variety of ways: from "might fine vittles, Ma" to "this evening's comestibles were of superior quality and savor" and everything in between. I like to watch people enjoy my food. — Christy 🌻 (@MissChillyOne) March 21, 2022

It me.

Though I don't kick them out but I will refuse to accept any help and I will then mention how difficult it is to do everything on my own https://t.co/akP7hFwgIQ — Steven Clark (@TheFwordNB) March 23, 2022

“Just a lil something I threw together with what we had, hope you like it” knowing well they’ll fucken love it 🤣 https://t.co/ZNlHtyrLQb — 𝕄𝕒𝕘𝕘𝕚𝕖💛 (@MaggieTingz) March 23, 2022

You want to cook for everyone you love but you also don't want the said loved ones intruding upon your cooking time! It's a thing, deal with it.