We all have our love languages, ways in which we want to be loved and ways in which we show love. It could be anything from gift giving to acts of service. And cooking is definitely one of them! In fact, this tweet by writer and comedian Lily Sullivan talks about just this. 

In it she reveals how she loves cooking for people while also needing all the space in the world to do it, and at the same time, gently probing people for compliments once she's done. 

Many people joined in and talked about their own versions of the 'cooking and clearing the kitchen,' love language. Some people also talked about how they seemed to have inherited the behavior from their mothers. Haven't we all, though?

You want to cook for everyone you love but you also don't want the said loved ones intruding upon your cooking time! It's a thing, deal with it. 