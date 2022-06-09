A lot of us have dreamt of our wedding day. And many of us have thought about doing things differently; making the wedding a unique and memorable experience for ourselves and our loved ones.

But HOW different can you really make the wedding before you start upsetting the rishtedaars? Well, this couple's decision to bring Disney World to their wedding definitely threw that balance off and upset a lot of family members.

In a Reddit post that was shared by Twitter user Trill Withers, a couple shared how they decided to cut catering and food out of their wedding to finance an appearance by Minnie and Mickey from Disney World.

The appearance cost them $2750 and since the duo had always been fans of Disney, they decided to spend their money there, rather than on catering to their guests. So, the couple went on to ask the internet whether they were as*holes for doing this! Especially because they'd heard that many of their relatives were put off by the wedding for this reason.

We talking this after the break and it’s been in my mind all morning https://t.co/dkqzZd0DIo pic.twitter.com/NbKfxu9gP2 — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) June 6, 2022

Also, to make matters worse, the duo hadn't specified clearly that the guests would have to pay for their own food. Here's how netizens felt about the couple's strange decision.

Mickey and Minnie are two of the most recognizable characters in history and those guests should be ecstatic that they got to see them up and close at their friends wedding. If they don't like Mickey they're not really someone you want to be friends with anyway. — Mr. Vup (@cornetto32) June 6, 2022

Lmao it's their wedding they can do what they want, and if it's stated food is otherwise, then you can choose not to go. People thinking others weddings are about them and not the bride and groom are hilarious — 😴 (@Owlallowit) June 6, 2022

Good for them but I’m not coming to a wedding if there’s no food. Hell, I’m disputing the charge on the registry — Shubham (@shubs_shah) June 6, 2022

This can’t be a real lmao pic.twitter.com/f9U4orFyqu — Shane (@qwertyshamis) June 6, 2022

“There’s food at the venue” is completely different to saying “bring your wallet and pay for your own meal” lmao — 🔮 (@SevenGemsShop) June 6, 2022

Assuming this actually happened, let it be known that a wedding has nothing to do with anybody aside from the people who are getting married, and the people who paid into it.

Both the married couple and the parents who paid for the wedding were fine with this choice. — Ned Rostram (@NRostram) June 7, 2022

coulda had this Mickey probably for 40 bucks pic.twitter.com/7UgUvxgpOb — brandon willett (@brandonwillett1) June 7, 2022

I call bullshit now.



They're not actors, but more than that, they would not join you for lunch out of their costumes, and why would you want them to?



Why would you want to have lunch with two strangers and your photographer while your family is foraging in vending machines? — Definitely not Deidre (@d_veebee) June 6, 2022

“There were vending machines throughout”



The thought of a terrified maid of honor giving her speech she’s practiced for weeks only to be drowned out by a chorus of fun size single serving Doritos bags crumpling is throwing me — Scotty (@ScottyKitx) June 6, 2022

You did https://t.co/oF2zD2pISN bar is acceptable but no food? Cracks me up how self centered young people are.The day IS about you, but taking care of your guest is paramount.Also...you ate lunch? But you guests fend for themselves? Nope! That's sucks — Diana Fox (@DianaFo79362828) June 8, 2022

It's their wedding. They can do what pleases them. But they should have informed the guests that they would have to pay for their own food — 🌻🌻🇺🇸🇺🇦MommaGeeGee🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻🌻 (@MommaGeeGee1) June 6, 2022

I can't fathom a ruder wedding. I don't even know if i would speak to them after. To be that self absorbed. Ppl traveled and gave up a full day to support them & they wouldn't feed them? No. TACKY. At a minimum you should provide a meal and a drink — Nunya Bitness (@angryblackchic) June 7, 2022

Here’s my take on it. Did the couple tell everyone in advance there would be no catering and they would have to pay for their own food? If so, then I don’t mind. Have the wedding y’all want. — jennifer "Coppertop" 🦚 (@jlynn43xo) June 6, 2022

The fact that they paid 5k for “Minnie & Mickey” when neither of them are real and you could have just had any other couple a sweaty dudes show up in costume for a fraction of the price, AND gotten catering — CyberBitch (@twit_vermin) June 7, 2022

Did they even offer THAT to their guests? — Jessica (@yesimrite) June 6, 2022

They should have just gotten married at Disney. Oh wait, I bet they wanted to be married at Disney, and the parents complained about family not being there. That's why they paid, and compromised with the mice...🤔 Some peoples kids, smh. — theCollector (@CollectorSquirl) June 6, 2022

