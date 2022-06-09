A lot of us have dreamt of our wedding day. And many of us have thought about doing things differently; making the wedding a unique and memorable experience for ourselves and our loved ones.
In a Reddit post that was shared by Twitter user Trill Withers, a couple shared how they decided to cut catering and food out of their wedding to finance an appearance by Minnie and Mickey from Disney World.
We talking this after the break and it’s been in my mind all morning https://t.co/dkqzZd0DIo pic.twitter.com/NbKfxu9gP2— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) June 6, 2022
Also, to make matters worse, the duo hadn't specified clearly that the guests would have to pay for their own food. Here's how netizens felt about the couple's strange decision.
Mickey and Minnie are two of the most recognizable characters in history and those guests should be ecstatic that they got to see them up and close at their friends wedding. If they don't like Mickey they're not really someone you want to be friends with anyway.— Mr. Vup (@cornetto32) June 6, 2022
Lmao it's their wedding they can do what they want, and if it's stated food is otherwise, then you can choose not to go. People thinking others weddings are about them and not the bride and groom are hilarious— 😴 (@Owlallowit) June 6, 2022
This can’t be a real lmao pic.twitter.com/f9U4orFyqu— Shane (@qwertyshamis) June 6, 2022
“There’s food at the venue” is completely different to saying “bring your wallet and pay for your own meal” lmao— 🔮 (@SevenGemsShop) June 6, 2022
Assuming this actually happened, let it be known that a wedding has nothing to do with anybody aside from the people who are getting married, and the people who paid into it.— Ned Rostram (@NRostram) June 7, 2022
Both the married couple and the parents who paid for the wedding were fine with this choice.
coulda had this Mickey probably for 40 bucks pic.twitter.com/7UgUvxgpOb— brandon willett (@brandonwillett1) June 7, 2022
“There were vending machines throughout”— Scotty (@ScottyKitx) June 6, 2022
The thought of a terrified maid of honor giving her speech she’s practiced for weeks only to be drowned out by a chorus of fun size single serving Doritos bags crumpling is throwing me
You did https://t.co/oF2zD2pISN bar is acceptable but no food? Cracks me up how self centered young people are.The day IS about you, but taking care of your guest is paramount.Also...you ate lunch? But you guests fend for themselves? Nope! That's sucks— Diana Fox (@DianaFo79362828) June 8, 2022
It's their wedding. They can do what pleases them. But they should have informed the guests that they would have to pay for their own food— 🌻🌻🇺🇸🇺🇦MommaGeeGee🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻🌻 (@MommaGeeGee1) June 6, 2022
I can't fathom a ruder wedding. I don't even know if i would speak to them after. To be that self absorbed. Ppl traveled and gave up a full day to support them & they wouldn't feed them? No. TACKY. At a minimum you should provide a meal and a drink— Nunya Bitness (@angryblackchic) June 7, 2022
Here’s my take on it. Did the couple tell everyone in advance there would be no catering and they would have to pay for their own food? If so, then I don’t mind. Have the wedding y’all want.— jennifer "Coppertop" 🦚 (@jlynn43xo) June 6, 2022
Did they even offer THAT to their guests?— Jessica (@yesimrite) June 6, 2022
They should have just gotten married at Disney. Oh wait, I bet they wanted to be married at Disney, and the parents complained about family not being there. That's why they paid, and compromised with the mice...🤔 Some peoples kids, smh.— theCollector (@CollectorSquirl) June 6, 2022
