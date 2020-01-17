Caring, protective, loving - parents have all the good qualities. Including sass.

Of course, it's never funny when you are at the receiving end of it, but it always makes for a great story later.

Like this one. A couple from Australia were planning a trip to a nearby place with their kids - but children being children, straight up said straight no.

To quote them - 'that's so boring, I don't want to go'.

So, in a bid to teach a lesson to their 3 'unappreciative kids', the couple decided to do something. They took out someone who they knew would be glad to go on a trip - their modem.

In a Facebook post that is now going viral, they mentioned that the 'most overworked member of the family' deserved a break from 'constant bickering' and overuse in the house.

And people are loving the idea very much.

Well, that is one way to make your point. Fighting has rarely solved anything, anyway.