Caring, protective, loving - parents have all the good qualities. Including sass.
Of course, it's never funny when you are at the receiving end of it, but it always makes for a great story later.
Like this one. A couple from Australia were planning a trip to a nearby place with their kids - but children being children, straight up said straight no.
To quote them - 'that's so boring, I don't want to go'.
So, in a bid to teach a lesson to their 3 'unappreciative kids', the couple decided to do something. They took out someone who they knew would be glad to go on a trip - their modem.
In a Facebook post that is now going viral, they mentioned that the 'most overworked member of the family' deserved a break from 'constant bickering' and overuse in the house.
And people are loving the idea very much.