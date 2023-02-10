Valentine’s Day is passé now. Love has now picked a new road that literally stops at gaushala. No, we aren’t kidding! This time, the Government of India wants us to celebrate Cow Hug Day on February 14. While many of us might think of it as fake news or a joke, the occasion is as real as it can get. Before you start visualising, let’s not confuse you. The day has nothing to do with gobar (cow dung), but in fact, it is about hugging the sacred animal.

So, the Animal Welfare Board of India recently issued a public appeal to celebrate 14th February as Cow Hug Day. The notice has now gone viral on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT Source: BBC

“Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of west culture over time. The dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten,” an excerpt from the notice reads.

“In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual and collective happiness,” it states further while urging to celebrate the occcasion.

Read the full notice here:

Source: Twitter

Naturally, various questions are being popped up in desis’ heads and we are presenting a few of them down here:

1. Hindi waala ‘hug’ ya English waala?

(Homonyms’ issue never gets sorted! As mentioned above, it’s about cuddling.)

Does cow-hug-day means gobar day?!?🤔 — Lord Puneet Suparstar Stan Account (@JoKeR_mufc) February 9, 2023

2. Koi permission letter toh nahin lagega?

ADVERTISEMENT Do we need permission from the Cow 🤨 or will my true love just be waiting for me on the road side chewing scrap #CowHugging #cowhugday #ValentinesDay #IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/vkgOjHvGDB — Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) February 9, 2023

3. Acha, approach kaise karein?

So what do you have to ask :



Will you be my Cow?

or Will you be my Gai? #CowHugDay — @UrbanShrink (@UrbanShrink) February 9, 2023

4. Agar uski jagah apne partners ko hug karlein toh?

Now if I hug my wife on Valentine's Day she will have a right to get offended. Correct na!?#CowHugDay — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT 5. Kisi ne cows ko inform kiya?

Have the cows gotten the memo about Cow Hug Day on 14th Feb? I'm willing to do it, but please declare Free Hospitalization Day on 15th Feb. — Kajol Srinivasan – Turned on by unsolicited advice (@LOLrakshak) February 8, 2023

6. Celebrity selfies allowed hain?

Will there be celebrity selfies on Cow hug day? ♥️🐮 — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) February 9, 2023

7. Aur candle-light dinner kar sakte hain?

8. Cats or dogs se kya dushmani thi?

Why not "Dog hug day" or "Cat hug day" ? Why only Cow? pic.twitter.com/TtoQU4wi83 — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) February 8, 2023

9. Koi aur date nahin mili thi?

What’s this obsession with Valentine’s Day? They couldn’t choose any other day for the Cow Hug day? — Zarin (@ZarinKhanz) February 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Another one asking the similar question.

Wouldn't Cow Hug Day be more appropriate for Mother's Day? Considering gau-mata and all that jazz!



To suggest your Valentine's a Cow..not very nice! — Soumitra Pathare 🌻 সৌমিত্র சௌமித்ரா பாடாரே (@netshrink) February 8, 2023

10. McD par koi special deal milegi kya?

@McDonalds, are you doing any specials for Hug a Cow Day on the 14th? — Farooq (@Bo552023) February 9, 2023

Hugging cow, dog, cat, or any other animal is surely a great feeling, but desis are in no mood to process Cow Hug Day on Valentine’s. Well, the ‘moo point’ got real this time! A cow’s opinion really doesn’t matter. So, are you planning to find your ‘gai’ on 14th Feb?