For people in most places in India, booking a slot for a vaccine on CoWin has proven to be an endless nightmare. First, you don't get the OTP to enter the registration process, then, in some cases, the captcha doesn't work - and if, somehow, you get past these hurdles, the chances are very bright that you won't get the booking done because all slots are booked.
Given the desperation for the vaccine, this has been testing people's patience, and so they are doing what needs to be done. They are making memes about it. Here are some of them.
Mumbaikar on his way to the vaccination centre after winning the fastest finger first contest on Cowinpic.twitter.com/5wrI8zMc3n— Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) May 10, 2021
Surprised that Unacademy hasn’t launched a course yet on how to crack a slot on Cowin.— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 11, 2021
I used to randomly open Instagram whenever I was bored. Now I do the same with CoWin.— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) May 11, 2021
CoWin portal— Rohan Issue (@mentallyDank) May 11, 2021
During registration | Booking slots pic.twitter.com/ZGOrDuswrO
Race 4 will just be Saif, Akshaye, Anil, Salman and Bobby refreshing CoWin to book a vaccine slot— Priyal (@priyal) May 9, 2021
Maybe CoWin is the government's answer to PubG— Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) May 10, 2021
Me Unable to book slots— Mad king (@GJhamtani) May 11, 2021
Cowin:- pic.twitter.com/gtLPQCNp9z
When you finally find a slot on CoWin and are on your way to the vaccination centre pic.twitter.com/2cZC3OeQHR— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 11, 2021
Cowin CAPTCHA be like... pic.twitter.com/4yo7waO72J— Cycle Chain Shankar (@dakuwithchaku) May 10, 2021
Me still waiting for cowin slots availability pic.twitter.com/8QUj4OKZTE— Mad king (@GJhamtani) May 9, 2021
People sitting online on Cowin and waiting for their slot pic.twitter.com/76Oarzawer— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 11, 2021
When you are not getting any slot for vaccination but you are still online— 🅲🆄🆃🆃🅸🅽🅶 🅲🅷🅰🅸 ☕ (@specialcutchai) May 12, 2021
Le Cowin app* pic.twitter.com/zgH4u5udeh
Everytime, I check CoWin portal for my slot selection.— Divakar Sharma (@bOYBhaYankar) May 9, 2021
Le CoWin portal - pic.twitter.com/cgUCbLq8Ck
#Covaxin #Covishield— Jiten Sharma (@_the_jiten) May 12, 2021
Friend: Bhai, ye CoWin portal par slot kaise book krte hai ?
Me(Who booked slot on first attempt): pic.twitter.com/FHq0HENRpR
Wonder if the memes are reaching the government.