For people in most places in India, booking a slot for a vaccine on CoWin has proven to be an endless nightmare. First, you don't get the OTP to enter the registration process, then, in some cases, the captcha doesn't work - and if, somehow, you get past these hurdles, the chances are very bright that you won't get the booking done because all slots are booked. 

Given the desperation for the vaccine, this has been testing people's patience, and so they are doing what needs to be done. They are making memes about it. Here are some of them. 

Wonder if the memes are reaching the government. 