For people in most places in India, booking a slot for a vaccine on CoWin has proven to be an endless nightmare. First, you don't get the OTP to enter the registration process, then, in some cases, the captcha doesn't work - and if, somehow, you get past these hurdles, the chances are very bright that you won't get the booking done because all slots are booked.

Given the desperation for the vaccine, this has been testing people's patience, and so they are doing what needs to be done. They are making memes about it. Here are some of them.

Mumbaikar on his way to the vaccination centre after winning the fastest finger first contest on Cowinpic.twitter.com/5wrI8zMc3n — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) May 10, 2021

Me trying to schedule appointment at CoWin Portal : pic.twitter.com/sbRlwwe3IT — Aalsi ladki (@lazyy_girll) May 9, 2021

Surprised that Unacademy hasn’t launched a course yet on how to crack a slot on Cowin. — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) May 11, 2021

I used to randomly open Instagram whenever I was bored. Now I do the same with CoWin. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) May 11, 2021

CoWin portal



During registration | Booking slots pic.twitter.com/ZGOrDuswrO — Rohan Issue (@mentallyDank) May 11, 2021

People after getting vaccination slot on CoWin : pic.twitter.com/ouRDnE7RtM — 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) May 11, 2021

Race 4 will just be Saif, Akshaye, Anil, Salman and Bobby refreshing CoWin to book a vaccine slot — Priyal (@priyal) May 9, 2021

Maybe CoWin is the government's answer to PubG — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) May 10, 2021

People : Vaccine ka slot mil jayega na?

Cowin : pic.twitter.com/ppzfFd7MQq — Bharat Bachani (@iambharat_) May 12, 2021

Me Unable to book slots



Cowin:- pic.twitter.com/gtLPQCNp9z — Mad king (@GJhamtani) May 11, 2021

When you finally find a slot on CoWin and are on your way to the vaccination centre pic.twitter.com/2cZC3OeQHR — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 11, 2021

Cowin CAPTCHA be like... pic.twitter.com/4yo7waO72J — Cycle Chain Shankar (@dakuwithchaku) May 10, 2021

Me still waiting for cowin slots availability pic.twitter.com/8QUj4OKZTE — Mad king (@GJhamtani) May 9, 2021

People sitting online on Cowin and waiting for their slot pic.twitter.com/76Oarzawer — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 11, 2021

*Me and my friends checking for slot every day, every hour on CoWIN* pic.twitter.com/N2G0Vc86Yl — HONESTLY SAYS 🇮🇳 (@honestly_says) May 9, 2021

When you are not getting any slot for vaccination but you are still online



Le Cowin app* pic.twitter.com/zgH4u5udeh — 🅲🆄🆃🆃🅸🅽🅶 🅲🅷🅰🅸 ☕ (@specialcutchai) May 12, 2021

Everytime, I check CoWin portal for my slot selection.



Le CoWin portal - pic.twitter.com/cgUCbLq8Ck — Divakar Sharma (@bOYBhaYankar) May 9, 2021

Friend: Bhai, ye CoWin portal par slot kaise book krte hai ?



Me(Who booked slot on first attempt): pic.twitter.com/FHq0HENRpR — Jiten Sharma (@_the_jiten) May 12, 2021

Wonder if the memes are reaching the government.