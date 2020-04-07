With most companies giving work from home to their employees because of the pandemic, the video calling apps/websites have become a necessity, and people are looking for new, innovative features.
Like, option to talk to 20 people at the same time. Or changing the background - a big hit introduced by Zoom - a video conferencing application.
iconic zoom backgrounds: a thread— Shell 🐝 (@BeeShellll) March 31, 2020
keep it going pic.twitter.com/GU54B97tiR
Using this feature, one can put any image or video in the background, and it looks real AF. Scarily real, sometimes. Here are some of the funniest examples of the same.
1. This freaky background of a man putting a video of himself opening the door.
Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting. pic.twitter.com/Rl2AsjfZ7V— Dan Crowd (@itsdancrowd) April 3, 2020
2. Taking inspiration from whom, this one went a step ahead.
I had the same like multiple instances of me hanging around. pic.twitter.com/05G4KDXNGY— Metehan Korkmazel (@korkmazelm) April 3, 2020
3. Oh nothing, just the most precious product in the world as my background.
4. He comes from a cold background.
Tired: zoom backgrounds— rich lafferty, contributing factor (@mendel) March 31, 2020
Wired: zoom foregrounds pic.twitter.com/NlU8KHQDKL
5. Imagine seeing this during a meeting.
Inspiring. Here's myself walking around the wrong side of the kitchen and interrupting my webinar. Damn clones. pic.twitter.com/O545kfuhtg— johnny (@tronnyjeverton) April 3, 2020
6. Lesson 101: How to ruin your reputation by trying to be over smart.
7. Our lives have been a roller coaster ride lately. Why not the background, then?
Me on zoom with a funny background pic.twitter.com/C8nfPcQpiR— Nicholas B. (@Sovanavo) April 1, 2020
8. Giving in to trends.
I read an article about the funny backgrounds people are using for Zoom calls.— Aden Millen (@adenmillen) April 2, 2020
I now know what I'm gonna spend the rest of the day doing... pic.twitter.com/YqJEzb9obu
9. We can all be Forrest Gump now.
.@ethanosten and I are bringing a top notch Zoom background game. #countiesmatter pic.twitter.com/qMmHQq1m5d— melissa mcjamface🤘 (@jamrockstar) March 31, 2020
10. Or we can be narcissists.
so since everyone else is doing it, I made a custom zoom background. whadda ya think? #WFH pic.twitter.com/Fah2RlYR9T— Larry R. Nittler 🚀🎹🌖☄️ (@LarryNittler) March 31, 2020