With most companies giving work from home to their employees because of the pandemic, the video calling apps/websites have become a necessity, and people are looking for new, innovative features.

Like, option to talk to 20 people at the same time. Or changing the background - a big hit introduced by Zoom - a video conferencing application.

iconic zoom backgrounds: a thread



keep it going pic.twitter.com/GU54B97tiR — Shell 🐝 (@BeeShellll) March 31, 2020

Using this feature, one can put any image or video in the background, and it looks real AF. Scarily real, sometimes. Here are some of the funniest examples of the same.

1. This freaky background of a man putting a video of himself opening the door.

Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting. pic.twitter.com/Rl2AsjfZ7V — Dan Crowd (@itsdancrowd) April 3, 2020

2. Taking inspiration from whom, this one went a step ahead.

I had the same like multiple instances of me hanging around. pic.twitter.com/05G4KDXNGY — Metehan Korkmazel (@korkmazelm) April 3, 2020

3. Oh nothing, just the most precious product in the world as my background.

Custom zoom background is all about the flex.



Let my grandkids know their grandpa lived large. pic.twitter.com/RckbyS8iEZ — Alex Washburne (@Alex_Washburne) March 31, 2020

4. He comes from a cold background.

Tired: zoom backgrounds



Wired: zoom foregrounds pic.twitter.com/NlU8KHQDKL — rich lafferty, contributing factor (@mendel) March 31, 2020

5. Imagine seeing this during a meeting.

Inspiring. Here's myself walking around the wrong side of the kitchen and interrupting my webinar. Damn clones. pic.twitter.com/O545kfuhtg — johnny (@tronnyjeverton) April 3, 2020

6. Lesson 101: How to ruin your reputation by trying to be over smart.

Tried to be funny and make 9/11 my zoom background but something MUCH worse happened pic.twitter.com/cLZ64qzob4 — Norm Chormsky (@van_animals) April 3, 2020

7. Our lives have been a roller coaster ride lately. Why not the background, then?

Me on zoom with a funny background pic.twitter.com/C8nfPcQpiR — Nicholas B. (@Sovanavo) April 1, 2020

8. Giving in to trends.

I read an article about the funny backgrounds people are using for Zoom calls.



I now know what I'm gonna spend the rest of the day doing... pic.twitter.com/YqJEzb9obu — Aden Millen (@adenmillen) April 2, 2020

9. We can all be Forrest Gump now.

10. Or we can be narcissists.

so since everyone else is doing it, I made a custom zoom background. whadda ya think? #WFH pic.twitter.com/Fah2RlYR9T — Larry R. Nittler 🚀🎹🌖☄️ (@LarryNittler) March 31, 2020

All it takes is a damn filter for everyone to act like kids. Which is great.