In today's edition of bizarre yet hilarious news, someone purchased cow dung from Amazon, consumed it and posted a review, too.

Don't believe? See for yourself.

Ye mera India, I love my India…. :) pic.twitter.com/dEDeo2fx99 — Dr. Sanjay Arora PhD (@chiefsanjay) January 20, 2021

Twitter user, Dr. Sanjay Arora, posted screenshots of the anonymous review and product that was apparently meant for religious purposes as mentioned in the description.

Please note that this was one of the top reviews fron India. The user shared an elaborate experience. He wrote:

It tasted very bad when I ate it. It was grass-like and muddy in taste. I got loose motions after that. Please be a little more hygienic while manufacturing. Also pay attention to the taste and crunchiness of the product.

The tweet soon went viral and netizens had a good laugh.

To satisfy my curiosity i actually checked review on amazon app. This is for real!! https://t.co/unr13xF79Y — Kartikey jani (@kartikey_jani) January 21, 2021

If 'pehale istamaal kare, phir vishwas kare' had a face. https://t.co/6Ht8ASHDxp — Aakanksha (@kansha_Tweets) January 21, 2021

What the fuckety fuckkk 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/El5KjaR4rh — Manpreet Bacchhar (@Manbach12) January 21, 2021

You do realise that was a joke, right??? https://t.co/GXgg0wbD8N — Akhil 🙋‍♂️ (@iAkhil25i) January 21, 2021

₹199 charge kar rahe hain Gobar ke🧐...aur usme bhi taste & crunchiness ka issue🤔...Bahut na-insaafi huyi Bhai ke saath...!!😜🤣😆😂 https://t.co/wUoM9egcSc — Manish Mirdha (@mansamirdha) January 21, 2021

I'll have what he is having https://t.co/Br3Uu1P1fp — Just kill me!!! (@creakingwoods) January 20, 2021

Manufacturers kindly take note and improve the crunchiness of the product.