In today's edition of bizarre yet hilarious news, someone purchased cow dung from Amazon, consumed it and posted a review, too.

Don't believe? See for yourself.

Source: Twitter

Twitter user, Dr. Sanjay Arora, posted screenshots of the anonymous review and product that was apparently meant for religious purposes as mentioned in the description.

Please note that this was one of the top reviews fron India. The user shared an elaborate experience. He wrote:

It tasted very bad when I ate it. It was grass-like and muddy in taste. I got loose motions after that. Please be a little more hygienic while manufacturing. Also pay attention to the taste and crunchiness of the product.

The tweet soon went viral and netizens had a good laugh.

Manufacturers kindly take note and improve the crunchiness of the product.