Daler Mehndi, the man who literally rocked the Indian pop culture with his upbeat Tunak Tunak Tun, now owns India’s first Metaverse land acquisition. And much to everyone's amusement, he named it 'Balle Balle Land.' Yep, you read it right.

Mehndi has now joined the elite club of Facebook and Microsoft Zepeto, NVIDIA, Sandbox, Tencent, Decentraland, and Roblox as the first Asian to own land in Metaverse.

His rip-roaring performance at the Republic Day Metaverse Concert was seen by 20 million people around the world and it took the network of 3D virtual worlds by storm. The pop sensation joined Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and Ariana Grande as the first Indian artist to perform at a Metaverse concert.

Balle Balle Land, officially launched on Holi, also has a store that sells items in the form of NFTs. The BBL also has a colossal golden statue of the singer and will host concerts by the pop star and other artists. The artist intends to use the space to promote Punjabi and Sufi music all across the world.

NGL, it's the coolest news I've come across today.