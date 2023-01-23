When delusion besets, ‘you’re like the king of the world.’ Take Daler Mehndi, for instance. He recently expressed gratitude to a meme about his music and words helping Prince Harry in his times of distress.

I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.

Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT We can’t say about Prince Harry, but imagining him doing Bolo Ta Ra Ra surely healed many of us. Twitter is confused about whether or not to burst Daler Mehndi’s bubble. If nothing else, the seriousness about his meme on his meme tops the original’s humour.

Take a look at how people are reacting.

oh my… no one tell him pls this is so cute https://t.co/nIHni4BuLT — sej (@dosaluvr) January 23, 2023

IM DYINGGGGGG, Man actually out here thinking Prince Harry listened to Tunak Tunak and Bolo Ta Ra Ra 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/jLv15Ma2gT — Hans (@H_inxm) January 22, 2023

Prince Harry be like at my lowest point "saade naal ravoo ge te ishq karo ge" kept me going — Pipa ☬ (@pipa_hk) January 21, 2023

Paji is having time of his life, how do we tell him……… 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/70kfX6Rd7D — pata laguga 😒 (@Muskan_singhhhh) January 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT who gonna tell him pic.twitter.com/dhrgUyKZ70 — jas (@jassssk) January 20, 2023

Hayo Rabba!

Also Read: Jethalal X Shark Tank India: Here’s The Hilarious Concoction Of Two of The Greatest Shows Ever