Deciding a name for your newborn baby can be exciting and stressful at the same time. You get so many suggestions and everyone wants to choose a unique name for their baby.

This quest for uniqueness lands people on millions of baby name websites. Nameberry, a popular website with over 70,000 names recently released the data on the most popular baby names being searched by people in 2021 across countries.

While most of the findings are understandable, a few of them left us scratching our heads.

Like 'Danger' is one of the most popular names for boys in India. Other names in the top five include, Aarav, Aryan, Sahil and Reyansh.

For girls, the top five names people have been searching for in 2021 in India are Anjali, Reshma, Kavya, Kiara and Niharika.

According to Nameberry, Danger is a new entry to the top 100 names searched on their website this year.

Oh and not just India, 'Danger' is apparently also a popular name for boys in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. 'Ludo' is the first choice of the people of Pakistan.

While most of the popular names seem to be inspired by the religious and ethnic diversity of nations, the demand for 'Danger' remains a mystery.

Of all the names, 'Luna' is the most popular girl name across countries.