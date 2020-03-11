The world of online dating has become increasingly specific - there's an app or a site that caters to almost every kind of fetish. Heck, there's even apps for people looking to cheat on their partners!

Now, there's a dating site for guys with small penises called Dinky One. 'Cos every little guy deserves a chance at love.

The website reads,

At dinkyone.com every man has a below average penis size. This means anyone you date will be fully aware and you can avoid unnecessary pressure or anxiety.

The average global penis size is 5.5 inches (14 cm), so those who fall short are eligible to to join. These people are apparently called Dinky Ones, for some godforsaken reason.

The site is aimed at helping people resolve body image issues and be comfortable in a space where they can find a familiar connection.

A dating site for the not-so-well endowed is all well and good, but why is the word 'Dinky' in there? It sounds like a Teletubbies character. And I don't think anyone's ever seen a Teletubby penis.