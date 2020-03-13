With coronavirus spreading across the globe, the governments of various countries are coming up with their ways of controlling things.

In India, one of the measures being taken is the 'corona callertune', which came into force after a directive from the Health Ministry to every major telecom company.

Now, I get that it is important. PSAs have to be made.

But I don't think it is the most efficient way.

The world is devastated by Corona Virus and here we are devastated by the Corona Virus caller tune. — Bevda Devta (@funnytunes) March 9, 2020

Listening to this caller-tune about

Corona virus is like watching how sunita

Died of chewing tabacco before the start

of the movie.#coronavirusindia — Thakur 💢 (@_nick_thakur) March 11, 2020

First off, the caller tune starts with a man randomly coughing. That's freaky as hell.

I have heard it 50 times and it still takes me 2 seconds to register that it's not the person I have called, who's coughing.

The first time I heard the corona-caller tune, I actually laughed and said "verevidemgilum poyi chumakku manushya" (go and cough elsewhere), until he picked up and said "entha vilichhe"(what's up). 🙄 — Mashed Potato (@_NikitaUday) March 12, 2020

wait yall dont know there's a corona virus awareness caller tune? my dude lit rally starts the tune by coughing right into my fucking ears. — sam(hoe)sa (@areyaisekaise) March 10, 2020

Sach m mobile ko bhi corona ho gya h!! Khi bhi call lgao khasna start! 😂😂

Caller tune Corona! pic.twitter.com/QHZMof6jLx — Garima (@niaupadhyay) March 13, 2020

That is followed by directives which are important, but known. For instance - washing hands, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and consulting a doctor in case someone notices symptoms.

We know these things already. And even if there is someone who doesn't, ek-do baar mein samajh aa gaya usse bhi.

Corona caller tune is more irritating than the virus. I mean I already know that shit bro, you gotta STOP. — Rapper Shaz (@rappershaz) March 9, 2020

At this point, the PSA is redundant and as someone who is not a big fan of calling people anyway, it is a big inconvenience too.

When I call my friend.. and hear the Corona virus precaution as a caller tune..

Le me to it.... pic.twitter.com/eNQtNNVUC5 — Nisha Rani (@NishaRa30696369) March 8, 2020

When you have to hear the corona caller alert tune before every call pic.twitter.com/nW9PH8NJNi — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 12, 2020

My courage to talk to someone on phone lasts only a few minutes. Uss window mein jo baat ho gayi, woh ho gayi.

Now, if you make me wait for so long, chances are I will change my mind. In fact, I have changed my mind, cut the call, and texted people.

If i fuckin call you, pick up the call fast, cause i can't bear this Corona virus caller tune 😑. — Burhan Qureshi (@shikas_lad) March 10, 2020

If that's not an option, I keep my phone aside for the caller tone to end so that the call can finally connect.

I am like bhai aap hi bol lo. Aap khatam kar lo poora.

Me waiting for corona alert caller tune to get over so I can talk! pic.twitter.com/wI3BvMA0yR — Aryan Gupta (@Guptajiikaladka) March 13, 2020

Apparently, you can end the caller tone, though. By pressing 1.

Also, you can do this thing, which I won't because I am lazy AF and lowkey love complaining (personality issues, nevermind).

PSA: Dial *646*224# to deactivate this corona caller tune shit. Works. 💯 pic.twitter.com/BQvxdqHIwK — Sreekesh Krishnan (@deiowner) March 12, 2020

Anyhow, the government might want to update the PSA so that it is helpful and more than just a constant reminder that a pandemic has hit the world and is coming for every single person.