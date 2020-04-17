After seeing an image our mind makes a quick assumptions that what we are seeing.

Take a look at these images, Let's see you have a dirty mind or not.

1: I know about yoga but...

2: Look at it again.

3: Haha, Got you!

4: No, No, No. It is not what you think.

5: WTF hooman?

6: A dad kissing his baby.

7: Just a group photo friends.

8: Look closely.

9: You are going for wrong ball sir!

10: It's not what you think.

11: Totally innocent.

12: Nothing wrong here, keep scrolling.

13: Love is in the air.

14: Ummmmm, Nope.

15: It's a neck pillow.

16:Shhhhhh! baby is sleeping.

17: A random ad, nothing else.

18: You fall for that?

19: What is going on here?

20: stop wondering, everything is fine here.

21: Cat's tail, nothing else.

22: They are just chit-chatting.

23: From 'awwwww moment' to 'hawwwww moment'

These images are totally decent but your mind will see something else.